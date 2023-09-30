This 'super thick, super soft' cardigan is made for fall — and it's down to $28
What is it?
Now that fall is definitely upon us, it's time to start thinking seriously about your wardrobe. As temperatures drop, you'll definitely want to have plenty of pieces on hand to layer up and stay warm. Our suggestion? The Lillusory Long Cardigan. It's soft, plush and cozy — and it's perfect for to toss on over a lightweight shirt, or to bundle up in on those brisk days.
Wear this versatile sweater open, buttoned up or closed this autumn.
Why is it a good deal?
This oversize cardigan is so versatile, you'll be able to wear it all year-round. Five-star shoppers say they pair it with leggings and boots in the fall, wear it on freezing winter days, put it on over dresses in the spring and pop it on when the A/C is too cold during the summer. For a sweater that has so many options, $28 (down from $38 with the on-page coupon) is an excellent deal.
Why do I need this?
The Lillusory Long Cardigan is available in 24 beautiful colors and prints, and it comes in sizes XS to XL. The sweater is cut from soft fabrics that make it cozy, soft and breathable. And unlike many other cardigans on the market, this one is easy on the skin, meaning you won't be itching all day. And this slouchy sweater is no slouch — it has a classic V-neck design that's finished with a row of big-button closures.
What reviewers say
“I have (and cherish) a Jenni Kayne cocoon cardigan,” one happy shopper explained. “It’s in basic beige, and while I’ve dreamed of adding more colors to my wardrobe, those sweaters are like $500. That’s kind of an undertaking. I took a chance on these, and I’m so glad I did. I ordered this sweater in both gray and navy, and I was blown away by the quality of this alternative."
Another raved: "Super thick, super soft and expensive feeling and looking sweater. Love it!"
One shopper called it "perfect" and another said it has "amazing quality."
"The sweater is heavy acrylic knit, so it will give you lots of wear, and my gray color can be used all year. On fall evenings, it will be comfortable on evening walks," wrote one sweater lover. "In the winter, it is time to bundle up, and this heavy sweater will keep you warm."
"I was pleasantly surprised by the fabrication’s quality and weight," shared one customer. "Not cashmere-like, but still soft and comfy."
This cozy knit cardi is soft against your skin and guards against the cold weather.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
