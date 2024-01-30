Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Alopecia Diagnosis in a Candid New Video



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Lili Reinhart just got candid on TikTok, where she revealed she was recently diagnosed with alopecia, a common disease that causes hair loss, either temporarily or permanently. The condition usually manifests as small patches of baldness on the head, though the hair loss can occur anywhere on the body.

The Riverdale alum shared the diagnosis in a clip she posted late Monday night. In the video, Reinhart is seen with her head underneath a red-light therapy machine, and the text on the TikTok reads, “Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.” In the caption, Reinhart added, “Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #mentalhealth.” (Studies published in the National Library of Medicine suggest red light therapy may reduce the effects of alopecia and slow down hair loss.)

This isn’t the first time Reinhart has been open about her mental and physical health. In 2020, she discussed what she went through during her early days in Hollywood, telling Refinery29: “When I first moved to L.A., my anxiety was so bad that I was throwing up every night.”

Then, in 2021, the Ohio native got real on her Instagram Story, writing, “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.”

She added, “This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it’s okay to have days where you don’t want to fight anymore. You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.”

You Might Also Like