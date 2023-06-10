One of the most underrated yet versatile staples? A flowy maxi dress. You know the kind: a dress that drapes in a sophisticated yet forgiving way, and looks just as great for summer with cute sneakers and a cardigan as it does with flats and a denim jacket. We’ve found our dream maxi dress on Amazon starting at just $32, and more than 4,000 five-star reviewers are just as “obsessed” as we are. The Lilbetter V-Neck Maxi Dress is that comfy, stylish, go-to piece you’ll want to live in 24/7.

The lightweight frock has just a touch of spandex for movement — not that you’d need it, as the boho silhouette is roomy and forgiving while looking romantic and whimsical. In a dress like the Lilbetter V-Neck Maxi, you just walk differently. You feel different. There’s something incredibly glamorous about a flirty, full-length dress in a fun polka-dot pattern.

The Lilbetter dress has spaghetti straps you can adjust to your liking; it also has an open back so it’s perfect for warm weather outings. But make no mistake — a dress like this can easily transition into fall and winter with tights, boots and a layer on top. It’s destined to be that reliable piece you grab from your closet when you have no idea what else to wear. It even has pockets!

Make this playful frock your new best friend. (Photo: Amazon/Getty Images)

“Don’t think twice, buy it,” wrote one thrilled shopper. “Obsessed!” another declared. “I thought it was a little too big until I realized there were strap adjustments! I couldn't ask for a better dress!”

“This is going to be a staple in my...wardrobe,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The fabric is thin and breezy but not see through...I sent this link to half the girls I work with because everyone loved it so much. It's super versatile—I wore it with a long black cardi and black mules, but I can see it with a denim jacket. You can belt it, wear with sandals or wedges, etc.”

The Lilbetter V-Neck Polka Dot Print Maxi Dress is available in 19 great colors and patterns — all the wearable ones and none of the wear-it-once options. This is your year-round wardrobe workhorse. Starting at just $14, this incredible deal is pretty hard to pass up, especially if you find it difficult to buy clothes that fit your figure just right. “I'm rather chesty, but I felt like it drapes well over curves,” one shopper noted. “I have a very round protruding abdomen and this dress covers it well,” added another.

