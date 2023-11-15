'Like pillows for the feet': These No. 1 bestselling Skechers slip-ons are down to $34 for Black Friday

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check out Amazon's No. 1 bestselling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe. And they're on sale now for Black Friday!

Why is it a good Black Friday deal?

On sale for as little as $34 for Black Friday, depending on what size and color you choose, this is just about as low as we've seen these kicks go all year, and when you consider how much a good pair of sneakers from a respected brand can cost these days (upwards of $100), we would consider this low price a steal!

Why do I need this?

Here's the coolest part: The Skechers sneakers even have the podiatrist seal of approval: “Excellent walking shoes need to be supportive, lightweight and good for your specific foot type,” podiatrist Dr. Dana Canuso explains to Yahoo Life, who selected this pair as one of her favorite walking shoes. “My most recommended walking shoe is one with a moderate amount of stability, a supportive arch and lots of cushion.”

Step to it and take advantage of this deal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers with plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments are hooked.

"These are the most perfect, wonderful shoes if you suffer from extremely painful plantar fasciitis," one shopper reported. "I have seen numerous specialists and podiatrists who focus on foot problems. I’ve spent over $1,600 on three orthotics which did not help. I’ve spent probably over $1,500 in specialized shoes which I rarely wear. But these shoes give me so much relief. They are like pillows for the feet."

Another chimed in: "These have been a game-changer for me! They were amazing from the first moment I stepped into them! I didn't have to break them in at all; they feel so soft and comfortable: like walking on clouds! My plantar fasciitis is still present, but these have helped tremendously!"

Teachers also rave about these babies!

"I call these my preschool shoes because as a preschool teacher I can slip them on and wear them for anything," one noted. "They are so comfortable that you don't think about your shoes while working."

Another added: "So comfy! I'm a substitute teacher and I've had a long-term assignment as a paraprofessional. I do a lot of walking and standing but my feet still feel great at the end of the day!"

Even nurses are sold.

"My wife is a nurse and she is on her feet all day," shared a five-star reviewer. "She wore these and came home so happy that her feet were not hurting. Extremely comfortable!"

"Love these shoes!!" says another. "I work as a nurse and work long days and shifts so these were VERY necessary! Compared to my Danskos, these are even more comfortable, and I spent $95 on those."

