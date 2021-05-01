Driving an older car? This $16 hands-free phone gadget will become your 'absolute lifesaver'

Adrianna Barrionuevo
·3 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let this 16-buck wonder take you and your car back the future. (Photo: Amazon)
Let this 16-buck wonder take you and your car back the future. (Photo: Amazon)

How nice it would be to make calls or listen to podcasts wirelessly while you drive. You can! And no, you don't have to buy a fancy new car to do it. The Lihan Handsfree Call Car Charger can be yours for just $16 with Amazon's on-page coupon.

The multifunctional charger — Android- and iOS-compatible — goes above and beyond its two USB ports. It also boasts wireless Bluetooth compatibility so users can accept calls and stream music on their phones using FM frequency. It also supports TF cards or USB flash drives up to 32GB.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No worries; you can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Add Bluetooth to your car

Sure, most new cars come with all the latest tech features, including Bluetooth, but this hands-free multitasker can bring even decades-old vehicles into the 21st century via that likely unused cigarette lighter. Happy customers are calling it everything from "a great buy" to an "absolute lifesaver."

One five-star reviewer even wrote, "Excellent solution, excellent price, excellent sound quality! Love this. Got one for myself and then got a few as gifts because I thought it was so great."

Once plugged in, you can tune it to an unused FM radio frequency to sync it to your car (use Radio Locator to find one in your neck of the woods). Next, pair your smartphone to this smart charger ... and that’s it! Music and podcast streaming from your phone will now broadcast to the unused frequency into your car’s speakers for complete surround sound with no radio static.

Put that old cigarette lighter to good use. (Photo: Amazon)
Put that old cigarette lighter to good use. (Photo: Amazon)

Hands-free calling

The easy-to-use car charger has a skip and rewind button on either side of a phone button that is used to answer or reject calls, eliminating the need for hands-on phone use when you’re on the road. There’s also a built-in microphone and the phone button doubles as a volume dial, which adds to the convenience factor without the need to upgrade your car altogether.

"Everyone who has spent (wasted) money on these types of gadgets in the past knows of their frustrating limitations. I am happy to say somehow Lihan has cracked the code on how to deliver a great performing piece of hardware at a reasonable price," said another delighted five-star reviewer. "This product does what it is supposed to do. The sound transmits beautifully to the FM [frequency]. ... It is as if I now have a Bluetooth in my non-Bluetooth equipped car. ... It does the job well and at a great price."

This handy device is sure to improve your commute. It's a great solution at a great price point. 

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • This 'extremely useful' portable jump starter with 14,000 five-star reviews is on sale at Amazon—but only 'til midnight

    Don't leave home without it.

  • Deal alert: These Wi-Fi smart plugs with nearly 19,000 five-star ratings are only $4.75 each at Amazon

    Easily operate regular appliances through an app or smart speaker — a four-pack is now 30 percent off with a special code.

  • 20 Books That Your Mom Will Absolutely Love

    If your mom is a foodie, this memoir from the former Gourmet editor-in-chief is a no-brainer. Not only does it offer glimpses into the restaurant world, it's also a look back on what it was like for "a former Berkeley hippie entering the corporate world." Reese Witherspoon loved this book so much, she not only picked it for her Book Club, she's producing a movie of it.

  • Yes, You Absolutely Need These Makeup Brushes From Amazon

    Trust us when we say that the foundation of good makeup application isn’t necessarily in the artist’s hands, but in the tools they use to create it. A lot of people interested in makeup get deterred when they see the prices of brush sets, wondering what these brushes can do that their fingers can’t. From makeup brush sets made for beginners to ones that are aesthetically pleasing to picks made with artists in mind, these are the best makeup brushes you can buy on Amazon.

  • All the flavor, minus the fat: This top-rated air fryer is on sale for $75 at Amazon

    'I can honestly say this is the best appliance I have ever bought,' says one of 4,000 five-star reviewers.

  • 'Best mask out there': Honeywell's newest face covering is back in stock at Amazon—and on sale

    These tend to sell out, so act fast!

  • 'I'm in love!': Save up to 40 percent on top-rated Dash air fryers and juicers at Amazon, just for today

    With prices this low, you can grab both appliances.

  • At only $18, this 'awesome' smart-home security cam has never been cheaper at Amazon

    The smart-home cam rivals Nest and Ring — for a lot less.

  • Last day to save: The brand-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $100 off right now

    See who's knocking from the comfort of your couch.

  • What are you really looking for on your phone?

    Phones have expanded our worlds and helped us forge connections, but they have also narrowed the spaces where we seek pleasure and possibility.

  • 20 Unique Yet Useful Products on Amazon You Never Knew You Needed

    Amazon is the shopping destination for, well, everything. From fan-favorite leggings to helpful kitchen essentials, there are pages and pages of one-of-a-kind products on Amazon. We've all been there; we see the TikToks, countless recommendations, and reviews of the coolest products that you must have.

  • 38 Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Never Realized You Wanted

    "Go, go, gadget, go" — Inspector Gadget, but also you, while whipping out your new favorite kitchen tool.

  • 'Makes peeling potatoes fun!': This TikTok sensation is a spud-tacular deal at just 22 bucks at Amazon

    It can peel a potato in less than 10 seconds. Nuff said.

  • You Can Get the Apple Watch Series 6 for 25% Off Right Now, Thanks to Amazon

    Run, don’t walk.

  • 5 healthy smartphone habits that will help you reduce your carbon footprint

    Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.

  • “Absolutely, 100%, I Was A Boy”: Elliot Page Talks About Growing Up Trans

    Since coming out as trans late last year, Elliot Page has let the world in on his life in a big way. Overnight, he became one of the most visible people in the trans community and chose to use that platform not only to speak out about the “misinformation and lies” embedded in anti-trans legislation making its way through Congress but also to express the joy and creativity he has found in his life. “What has happened the most since coming out to people close to me is this massive explosion of creativity,” he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview, adding that he’d been collaborating with friends on screenplays and music. “I think of all the energy and time that was going towards feeling uncomfortable, constantly checking my body, just feeling unwell. And I’ve got a new ability to explore creatively and write, and just how much I’m reading — that’s been really amazing.” Page spoke with Thomas Page McBee, a trans journalist, and the two discussed their experiences as trans children. “When I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy,” said Page, adding that he used to write “fake love letters” and sign them as “Jason.” “I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler.” When he was told differently by others, Page says it never made sense with who he knew himself to be. “Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary, and there’s a grief to it in a way.” McBee also went on to describe finding inspiration in trans youth today: “Younger people are just so much more imaginative about what gender can even mean.” Page responded, on the topic of connecting with trans people like McBee, saying that “you’re basically seeing your identity challenged constantly. It’s so much toxic dialogue and rhetoric, and complete denial of trans and gender-nonconforming people’s existence.” When asked how he’s balancing his newfound joy with the current increase in transphobic politics, Page said that his experience as a public figure has been focused on joy. “I think it’s about: How can I feel grateful for my joy, and embrace my joy, and allow myself to have that joy — but then put that joy and that love into action? How do I figure out a way to integrate those two feelings, in terms of being a public person?” Since coming out, Page has publicly spoken out against anti-trans legislation addressing the real cost of putting a person’s rights and agency into a political debate as well as the lies and misinformation embedded in the bills popping up in more and more states across the country. “Please don’t rely on news articles that frame this as a ‘trans debate’ or don’t even include perspectives of trans people,” Page urged readers of the interview. As Page reconnects with the way he saw himself as a child, he had one message for his past self: “I would tell them that they were 100% real. I would tell myself I was exactly who I saw myself as, and felt myself as, and knew myself as.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Elliot Page Should Embody Trans JoyNetflix Just Updated Elliot Page's TV CreditsHow Elliot Page's Coming Out Inspired Trans Joy

  • Just in time for Mother's Day, gorgeous leather bags and wallets are on sale at Amazon — today only

    Shoppers are comparing the quality to Coach — and prices start at $6!

  • This gadget doubles as a grater and a plate to reduce messes

    Minimize cleanup by using multipurpose gadgets like the Grate Plate. This small but functional device is both a grater and small plate. You’ll be able to grate your favorite foods or ingredients and then use the plate to move, serve, and even use as a dipping plate. Shop here: https://amzn.to/32Z6Xs1 “Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.”

  • Amazon shoppers are scooping up these AccuMed face masks—they're just $17 for 10

    AccuMed masks have six layers to protect you from potential pathogens.

  • Phone always dying? Take this eco-friendly, high-speed charger everywhere—it's 25 percent off

    Your purchase of the pocket-sized Nimble Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger helps keep 400 million tons of plastic out of landfills each year.