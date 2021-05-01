Driving an older car? This $16 hands-free phone gadget will become your 'absolute lifesaver'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let this 16-buck wonder take you and your car back the future. (Photo: Amazon)

How nice it would be to make calls or listen to podcasts wirelessly while you drive. You can! And no, you don't have to buy a fancy new car to do it. The Lihan Handsfree Call Car Charger can be yours for just $16 with Amazon's on-page coupon.

The multifunctional charger — Android- and iOS-compatible — goes above and beyond its two USB ports. It also boasts wireless Bluetooth compatibility so users can accept calls and stream music on their phones using FM frequency. It also supports TF cards or USB flash drives up to 32GB.

Add Bluetooth to your car

Sure, most new cars come with all the latest tech features, including Bluetooth, but this hands-free multitasker can bring even decades-old vehicles into the 21st century via that likely unused cigarette lighter. Happy customers are calling it everything from "a great buy" to an "absolute lifesaver."

One five-star reviewer even wrote, "Excellent solution, excellent price, excellent sound quality! Love this. Got one for myself and then got a few as gifts because I thought it was so great."

Once plugged in, you can tune it to an unused FM radio frequency to sync it to your car (use Radio Locator to find one in your neck of the woods). Next, pair your smartphone to this smart charger ... and that’s it! Music and podcast streaming from your phone will now broadcast to the unused frequency into your car’s speakers for complete surround sound with no radio static.

Put that old cigarette lighter to good use. (Photo: Amazon)

Hands-free calling

The easy-to-use car charger has a skip and rewind button on either side of a phone button that is used to answer or reject calls, eliminating the need for hands-on phone use when you’re on the road. There’s also a built-in microphone and the phone button doubles as a volume dial, which adds to the convenience factor without the need to upgrade your car altogether.

Story continues

"Everyone who has spent (wasted) money on these types of gadgets in the past knows of their frustrating limitations. I am happy to say somehow Lihan has cracked the code on how to deliver a great performing piece of hardware at a reasonable price," said another delighted five-star reviewer. "This product does what it is supposed to do. The sound transmits beautifully to the FM [frequency]. ... It is as if I now have a Bluetooth in my non-Bluetooth equipped car. ... It does the job well and at a great price."

This handy device is sure to improve your commute. It's a great solution at a great price point.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

