Lights and gratitude this month - Top things to do in WNC this week – Nov. 10

Mid-November brings a mix of Thanksgiving and Christmas and holiday happenings galore.

Women’s Pedal Fest is Nov. 10 – 12 at Nantahala Outdoor Center. Participants can enjoy organized rides and clinics at Flint Ridge and Tsali Trails, as well as lodging, meals and more on NOC’s main campus. Pedal Fest BIPOC scholarships are available. For details and registration, visit noc.com/events/womens-pedal-fest.

“Christmas at Biltmore” continues through Jan. 7, 2024. For event details and tickets, visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/events/christmas.

Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style, animal-free circus, continues this weekend and Nov. 15 – 19 at Asheville Outlets. The show will be presented in a custom-made big-top – a red-and-white striped tent. General Admission tickets start at $16.95 for youth under age 12 and $27.95 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. VIP Experience and Premier Gallery seating is available. Doors open an hour prior to showtime. Concessions available when doors open. For tickets and a full list of performance dates, visit venardoscircus.com/tour.

Adventure Saturday for ages 5 – 12 is 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Nov. 11 (full-day and half-day options available) at The Adventure School in Tryon. The outdoor day includes playing games with peers, learning new outdoor skills, and exploring nature. For details and registration, visit theadventureschool.org/adventure-saturdays-1.

Studio Stroll arts events are Nov. 11 and 12 in the River Arts District. Events include artist demos, exhibits and more. For details and locations, visit riverartsdistrict.com

Christmas at Biltmore – Visit with Santa 1 – 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at Antler Hill Village at Biltmore Estate. For event details and tickets, visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/events/christmas.

Buncombe County Farmers Markets offer extended dates:

*Asheville City Market, 52 N. Market St., Saturdays through Dec. 16, 9 a.m.– noon

*Black Mountain Tailgate Market, 130 Montreat Road, Saturdays through Nov. 18, 9 a.m.– noon

*East Asheville Tailgate Market, 954 Tunnel Road, Fridays through Nov. 17, 3 – 6 p.m.

Enka-Candler Holiday Market, 1465 Sand Hill Road, Nov. 11 – 12, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*North Asheville Tailgate Market, 3300 University Heights Drive, Saturdays through Dec. 16, 8 a.m. – noon through Nov. 18; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Nov. 24 – Dec. 16

*River Arts District Farmers Market, 350 Riverside Drive, Wednesdays through Dec. 20, 3 – 5:30 p.m.

*Weaverville Tailgate Market, 60 Lakeshore Drive, Wednesdays through Dec. 13, 3 – 6 p.m.

*West Asheville Tailgate Market, 718 Haywood Road, Tuesdays through Dec. 19, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. through Nov. 21; 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 – Dec. 19

WNC Farmers Market, 570 Brevard Road, Farmers Truck Shed #1, daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

*Starred markets offer ASAP’s Double SNAP for Fruits and Vegetables and Farm Fresh Produce Prescription. Search for markets by location at appalachiangrown.org.

Looking ahead:

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville Nov. 18 – 19. For tickets, visit harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com.

Winter Lights is at the North Carolina Arboretum Nov. 17 – Dec. 31. Winter Lights is a walk-through light show that also features story times, food for purchase, the “Polar Express”-themed Rocky Cove Railroad and more. For tickets and details, visit ncarboretum.org.

Tickets on sale – A Critter Checkup is 10 a.m. – noon Dec. 9 at WNC Nature Center. Sign up for a vet checkup for your child and their favorite stuffed animal. Vet techs and veterinarians will be present to examine stuffies and issue a special health certificate. Children, parents, and plushies are then free to explore the WNC Nature Center. Tickets are $10 – $15. For details, visit wildwnc.org/events.

