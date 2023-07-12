The best Prime Day Lightning Deals right now

Grab these goodies while you can! (Photo: Amazon)

If you consider yourself a serious shopper, then Prime Day is your jam and Lightning Deals are where you thrive! But for the uninitiated, Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab those deals when you see them. Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new markdowns come in.

Greater Goods Greater Goods Food Scale $11 Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate. This scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients, as some 120,000 five-star fans on Amazon can attest. $899 at Amazon

JISULIFE Jisulife Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan $14 $25 Save $11 If there's one thing you can count on this summer, it's stifling heat. While there might not be air conditioning everywhere you go, you can at least control the weather in your personal space with this über popular handheld fan. It's wireless (and rechargeable), so you can take it anywhere — on the plane, to the pool, on a picnic — without having to plug it in. $14 at Amazon

COLORCORAL ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner $7 $12 Save $5 Yellow putty might seem like a strange way to clean tough-to-reach dirt and grime, but once you try ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner for yourself, you'll become a believer. The product is made with a biodegradable gel that's sticky enough to pick up dirt in small spaces. All you have to do is roll the gel over the area you want to clean, give it a second to pick up the muck, then peel it off the surface and watch as the hard-to-reach dirt comes free. Gross, but also amazing. $7 at Amazon

Amazon FunWater Inflatable SUP $192 $240 Save $48 Cruise through the water in this popular inflatable kayak. It's made from lightweight military-grade double wall PVC and blows up easily at the beach with the included pump. The whole thing folds down small into the included carrying case for easy transport. $192 at Amazon

Amazon TfficeTingco Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair $161 $250 Save $89 Upgrade your home office setup with this ergonomic chair. It has adjustable arms, 90- to 130-degree reclining and an adjustable headrest. A mesh back helps keep you from overheating while you work. $161 at Amazon

Amazon Evelynsun Flickering Flames Solar Powered Lights $34 $50 Save $16 Tiki torches have a cool like, but the flames can be a fire hazard. These bamboo torches are solar powered and have the look of fire without an actual flame. They're also waterproof and perfect for outdoor use. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $107 $160 Save $53 Not loving your mattress but don't want to replace the whole thing? This mattress topper offers three inches of gel memory foam for your comfort. Just plop it on top of your existing mattress and enjoy. $107 at Amazon

Amazon Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth,12 Pack $5 $14 Save $9 Microfiber cloths are a must for clean-ups. This 12-pack gives you a large-enough stash to clean your place in one go — and they can be tossed in the wash when you're done. $5 at Amazon

Amazon Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape $24 $37 Save $13 This popular label maker is here to help you get organized. It syncs up to an app on your phone for customized labels. Just choose the design and text you want and print it out — it's that easy. $24 at Amazon

Amazon AlphaMed Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use $32 $40 Save $8 Blood pressure is an important indicator of your cardiovascular health and, if yours is off, it's a good idea to keep tabs on it at home. This blood pressure monitor has a large digital display, as well as oversized buttons to make it easy to use. $32 at Amazon

SAILEAD Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender $23 $34 Save $11 If you're driving anywhere the sun is shining this summer, do your eyes a favor and get this visor extender. $23 at Amazon

LiBa LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. It's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum. $10 at Amazon

Soundcore Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds $80 $170 Save $90 If you value battery life, these earbuds win the day at an unrivaled 10 hours and the app customizes the audio to your hearing ability. $80 at Amazon

TruSkin Naturals TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $22 $49 Save $27 This is a mega deal on a mega bottle of a mega popular vitamin C serum — it has 91,000 five-star ratings. Grab it while it's 55% off! $22 at Amazon

Ultrean Ultrean Air Fryer $56 $96 Save $40 This sleek solution to healthier and easier food prep creates wondrous meals with less effort than your regular fryer and stovetop cooker. $56 at Amazon

Amazon Doquas Digital Meat Thermometer $9 $13 Save $5 A good meat thermometer is a must in the kitchen. This option has a large digital display that's backlit to help you see results quickly. Its also reversible, allowing you to get a reading from any angle. $9 at Amazon

GermGuardian Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Pet Filter $114 $265 Save $151 The Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens, while the Pet Pure Filter adds in an antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on the filter's surface. $114 at Amazon

Bitvae Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes $20 $40 Save $20 This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use. $20 at Amazon

TREBLAB Treblab Bluetooth Portable Speaker $70 $120 Save $50 Take your party to go with this waterproof wireless speaker for over 40% off! Over 9,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $70 at Amazon

ChomChom Roller ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 $32 Save $12 The reusable (and eco-friendly!) non-adhesive roller removes pet hair from any surface — and according to Amazon shoppers, it’s well worth the money. $20 at Amazon

BAGAIL Bagail Packing Cubes $20 $25 Save $5 Tidy up your suitcase with these packing fairies: four lightweight cubes in a variety of sizes, a shoe bag to keep everything clean and a laundry bag for your return. $20 at Amazon

sodastream SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $121 $200 Save $79 If you love soda, this SodaStream can save you tons of cash on bubbly beverages — and it's 40% off! $121 at Amazon

AMEIFU AMEIFU Air Purifier $92 $140 Save $48 This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens. $92 at Amazon

Wacom Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet $50 $99 Save $49 If your sketchpad could use a digital upgrade, this drawing tablet is lightweight and portable so you can create digital art, animation and design wherever you go. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $50 at Amazon

New England Stories New England Stories Electric Milk Frother $7 $15 Save $8 Take your home brew to the next level with fancy foamed milk. This No. 1 bestselling milk frother is loved by over 4,000 five-star fans. $7 at Amazon

REDLIRO Redliro Under Desk Treadmill $298 $480 Save $182 With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick. $298 at Amazon

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $24 $40 Save $16 Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now. $24 at Amazon

LIGHTIMETUNNEL Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones $18 $31 Save $13 Have trouble sleeping? This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs. $18 at Amazon

