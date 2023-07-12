The best Prime Day Lightning Deals right now
If you consider yourself a serious shopper, then Prime Day is your jam and Lightning Deals are where you thrive! But for the uninitiated, Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab those deals when you see them. Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new markdowns come in.
Greater Goods Food Scale$11
Jisulife Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan$14$25Save $11
D·S 30oz Blue Tumbler Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Mug$16$20Save $4
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner$7$12Save $5
FunWater Inflatable SUP$192$240Save $48
TfficeTingco Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair$161$250Save $89
Evelynsun Flickering Flames Solar Powered Lights$34$50Save $16
Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper$107$160Save $53
Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth,12 Pack$5$14Save $9
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape$24$37Save $13
AlphaMed Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use$32$40Save $8
Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender$23$34Save $11
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Queen, Set of 2$9$12Save $3
LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner$10$20Save $10
Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds$80$170Save $90
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum$22$49Save $27
Ultrean Air Fryer$56$96Save $40
Doquas Digital Meat Thermometer$9$13Save $5
Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Pet Filter$114$265Save $151
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes$20$40Save $20
Treblab Bluetooth Portable Speaker$70$120Save $50
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover$20$32Save $12
Bagail Packing Cubes$20$25Save $5
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle$121$200Save $79
AMEIFU Air Purifier$92$140Save $48
Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet$50$99Save $49
New England Stories Electric Milk Frother$7$15Save $8
Redliro Under Desk Treadmill$298$480Save $182
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer$24$40Save $16
Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones$18$31Save $13
Scroll down for our picks on deals happening right now!
Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate. This scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients, as some 120,000 five-star fans on Amazon can attest.
Jisulife Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan
If there's one thing you can count on this summer, it's stifling heat. While there might not be air conditioning everywhere you go, you can at least control the weather in your personal space with this über popular handheld fan. It's wireless (and rechargeable), so you can take it anywhere — on the plane, to the pool, on a picnic — without having to plug it in.
Stainless steel and vacuum insulated, this extra large tumbler can keep your drink cold for up to 36 hours or keep it hot for 12 hours.
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner
Yellow putty might seem like a strange way to clean tough-to-reach dirt and grime, but once you try ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner for yourself, you'll become a believer. The product is made with a biodegradable gel that's sticky enough to pick up dirt in small spaces. All you have to do is roll the gel over the area you want to clean, give it a second to pick up the muck, then peel it off the surface and watch as the hard-to-reach dirt comes free. Gross, but also amazing.
FunWater Inflatable SUP
Cruise through the water in this popular inflatable kayak. It's made from lightweight military-grade double wall PVC and blows up easily at the beach with the included pump. The whole thing folds down small into the included carrying case for easy transport.
TfficeTingco Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair
Upgrade your home office setup with this ergonomic chair. It has adjustable arms, 90- to 130-degree reclining and an adjustable headrest. A mesh back helps keep you from overheating while you work.
Evelynsun Flickering Flames Solar Powered Lights
Tiki torches have a cool like, but the flames can be a fire hazard. These bamboo torches are solar powered and have the look of fire without an actual flame. They're also waterproof and perfect for outdoor use.
Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Not loving your mattress but don't want to replace the whole thing? This mattress topper offers three inches of gel memory foam for your comfort. Just plop it on top of your existing mattress and enjoy.
Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth,12 Pack
Microfiber cloths are a must for clean-ups. This 12-pack gives you a large-enough stash to clean your place in one go — and they can be tossed in the wash when you're done.
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape
This popular label maker is here to help you get organized. It syncs up to an app on your phone for customized labels. Just choose the design and text you want and print it out — it's that easy.
AlphaMed Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use
Blood pressure is an important indicator of your cardiovascular health and, if yours is off, it's a good idea to keep tabs on it at home. This blood pressure monitor has a large digital display, as well as oversized buttons to make it easy to use.
While you're at it, don't miss these other great Prime Day deals:
Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender
If you're driving anywhere the sun is shining this summer, do your eyes a favor and get this visor extender.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Queen, Set of 2
Over 204,000 perfect reviews have made these soft and silky satin pillowcases No. 1 bestsellers.
LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. It's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum.
Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
If you value battery life, these earbuds win the day at an unrivaled 10 hours and the app customizes the audio to your hearing ability.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
This is a mega deal on a mega bottle of a mega popular vitamin C serum — it has 91,000 five-star ratings. Grab it while it's 55% off!
Ultrean Air Fryer
This sleek solution to healthier and easier food prep creates wondrous meals with less effort than your regular fryer and stovetop cooker.
Doquas Digital Meat Thermometer
A good meat thermometer is a must in the kitchen. This option has a large digital display that's backlit to help you see results quickly. Its also reversible, allowing you to get a reading from any angle.
Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Pet Filter
The Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens, while the Pet Pure Filter adds in an antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on the filter's surface.
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes
This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use.
Treblab Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Take your party to go with this waterproof wireless speaker for over 40% off! Over 9,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The reusable (and eco-friendly!) non-adhesive roller removes pet hair from any surface — and according to Amazon shoppers, it’s well worth the money.
Bagail Packing Cubes
Tidy up your suitcase with these packing fairies: four lightweight cubes in a variety of sizes, a shoe bag to keep everything clean and a laundry bag for your return.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
If you love soda, this SodaStream can save you tons of cash on bubbly beverages — and it's 40% off!
AMEIFU Air Purifier
This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens.
Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet
If your sketchpad could use a digital upgrade, this drawing tablet is lightweight and portable so you can create digital art, animation and design wherever you go. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
New England Stories Electric Milk Frother
Take your home brew to the next level with fancy foamed milk. This No. 1 bestselling milk frother is loved by over 4,000 five-star fans.
Redliro Under Desk Treadmill
With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick.
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer
Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now.
Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones
Have trouble sleeping? This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
- D
The best Lightning Deals from Amazon Prime Day 2 - Live Updates
The best Prime Day 2 time-sensitive deals to shop.
- D
Amazon just dropped a huge sale on Anker charging accessories for Prime Day — save as much as 60%, today only
Yahoo LifePortable power is where it's at: Score deep discounts while you can.
- D
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Day 2: The best deals you can still get | Engadget
EngadgetHere are the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get, as chosen by Engadget editors..
- D
The best Prime Day deals to shop across Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more
Yahoo LifeApple, Beats, Sony, Vitamix, GE, Dyson, Casper, Coach, Nike, Madewell: Don't miss these mega Prime Day markdowns!
- D
The 50+ best Prime Day luggage deals — including a top-rated Rockland carry-on for $50
Yahoo LifeSave up to 65% on Samsonite, TravelPro, Puma, Wrangler and more: Stock is flying off the virtual shelves!
- D
The 60+ best Prime Day beauty deals: Save up to 65% on Waterpik, Revlon, L'Oreal and more
Yahoo LifeFrom anti-aging creams to anti-thinning shampoos, here's your cheat sheet to the epic shopping event of the year — prices start at $3!
- D
The 55+ best Prime Day tech deals 2023: Save up to 70% on Apple, Samsung and more
Yahoo LifeIt's time to pounce on everything you've been eyeing all year: Score epic bargains on Beats, JBL, Razer, Ring, Samsung, Anker, Logitech...
- D
Amazon's top-selling massage gun is a mere $24 for Prime Day — that's nearly 75% off
Yahoo LifeYou'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega sale.
- D
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling drill is $99 for Prime Day — 45% off! Plus more DeWalt deals
Yahoo LifeFor Day 2 of the mega event, score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
- D
The 30+ best Prime Day gaming deals: Score up to 60% off Nintendo, Razer and more
Yahoo LifeGet lost in a new Switch title or dive into full-immersion VR — this massive event has something for everyone.