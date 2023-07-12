Why you can trust us
The best Prime Day Lightning Deals right now

Rachel Roszmann
Updated ·1 min read
Grab these goodies while you can! (Photo: Amazon)

If you consider yourself a serious shopper, then Prime Day is your jam and Lightning Deals are where you thrive! But for the uninitiated, Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab those deals when you see them. Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new markdowns come in.

Quick Overview

  • Greater Goods Food Scale

    $11
    See at Amazon

  • Jisulife Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan

    $14$25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • D·S 30oz Blue Tumbler Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Mug

    $16$20
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner

    $7$12
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • FunWater Inflatable SUP

    $192$240
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • TfficeTingco Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair

    $161$250
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  • Evelynsun Flickering Flames Solar Powered Lights

    $34$50
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

    $107$160
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

  • Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth,12 Pack

    $5$14
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape

    $24$37
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • AlphaMed Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use

    $32$40
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender

    $23$34
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Queen, Set of 2

    $9$12
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner

    $10$20
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

    $80$170
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

    $22$49
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Ultrean Air Fryer

    $56$96
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Doquas Digital Meat Thermometer

    $9$13
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Pet Filter

    $114$265
    Save $151
    See at Amazon

  • Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes

    $20$40
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Treblab Bluetooth Portable Speaker

    $70$120
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

    $20$32
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Bagail Packing Cubes

    $20$25
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

    $121$200
    Save $79
    See at Amazon

  • AMEIFU Air Purifier

    $92$140
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet

    $50$99
    Save $49
    See at Amazon

  • New England Stories Electric Milk Frother

    $7$15
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Redliro Under Desk Treadmill

    $298$480
    Save $182
    See at Amazon

  • Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer

    $24$40
    Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones

    $18$31
    Save $13
    See at Amazon
Scroll down for our picks on deals happening right now!

Greater Goods

Greater Goods Food Scale

$11

Whether you're a home cook or a pro chef, a food scale can be the difference between an okay dish and a Michelin-star-worthy plate. This scale has a smooth, easy-to-clean surface, and even has four units of measurement so you can accurately portion your ingredients, as some 120,000 five-star fans on Amazon can attest. 

$899 at Amazon
JISULIFE

Jisulife Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan

$14$25Save $11

If there's one thing you can count on this summer, it's stifling heat. While there might not be air conditioning everywhere you go, you can at least control the weather in your personal space with this über popular handheld fan. It's wireless (and rechargeable), so you can take it anywhere — on the plane, to the pool, on a picnic — without having to plug it in.

$14 at Amazon
D·S

D·S 30oz Blue Tumbler Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Mug

$16$20Save $4

Stainless steel and vacuum insulated, this extra large tumbler can keep your drink cold for up to 36 hours or keep it hot for 12 hours.

$16 at Amazon
COLORCORAL

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner

$7$12Save $5

Yellow putty might seem like a strange way to clean tough-to-reach dirt and grime, but once you try ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner for yourself, you'll become a believer. The product is made with a biodegradable gel that's sticky enough to pick up dirt in small spaces. All you have to do is roll the gel over the area you want to clean, give it a second to pick up the muck, then peel it off the surface and watch as the hard-to-reach dirt comes free. Gross, but also amazing. 

$7 at Amazon
Amazon

FunWater Inflatable SUP

$192$240Save $48

Cruise through the water in this popular inflatable kayak. It's made from lightweight military-grade double wall PVC and blows up easily at the beach with the included pump. The whole thing folds down small into the included carrying case for easy transport.

$192 at Amazon
Amazon

TfficeTingco Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair

$161$250Save $89

Upgrade your home office setup with this ergonomic chair. It has adjustable arms, 90- to 130-degree reclining and an adjustable headrest. A mesh back helps keep you from overheating while you work. 

$161 at Amazon
Amazon

Evelynsun Flickering Flames Solar Powered Lights

$34$50Save $16

Tiki torches have a cool like, but the flames can be a fire hazard. These bamboo torches are solar powered and have the look of fire without an actual flame. They're also waterproof and perfect for outdoor use. 

$34 at Amazon
Amazon

Bedluxury 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$107$160Save $53

Not loving your mattress but don't want to replace the whole thing? This mattress topper offers three inches of gel memory foam for your comfort. Just plop it on top of your existing mattress and enjoy.

$107 at Amazon
Amazon

Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth,12 Pack

$5$14Save $9

Microfiber cloths are a must for clean-ups. This 12-pack gives you a large-enough stash to clean your place in one go — and they can be tossed in the wash when you're done.

$5 at Amazon
Amazon

Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape

$24$37Save $13

This popular label maker is here to help you get organized. It syncs up to an app on your phone for customized labels. Just choose the design and text you want and print it out — it's that easy.

$24 at Amazon
Amazon

AlphaMed Blood Pressure Monitor for Home Use

$32$40Save $8

Blood pressure is an important indicator of your cardiovascular health and, if yours is off, it's a good idea to keep tabs on it at home. This blood pressure monitor has a large digital display, as well as oversized buttons to make it easy to use.

$32 at Amazon

While you're at it, don't miss these other great Prime Day deals:

SAILEAD

Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender

$23$34Save $11

If you're driving anywhere the sun is shining this summer, do your eyes a favor and get this visor extender. 

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Queen, Set of 2

$9$12Save $3

Over 204,000 perfect reviews have made these soft and silky satin pillowcases No. 1 bestsellers.

$9 at Amazon
LiBa

LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner

$10$20Save $10

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. It's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum. 

$10 at Amazon
Soundcore

Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

$80$170Save $90

If you value battery life, these earbuds win the day at an unrivaled 10 hours and the app customizes the audio to your hearing ability. 

$80 at Amazon
TruSkin Naturals

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

$22$49Save $27

This is a mega deal on a mega bottle of a mega popular vitamin C serum — it has 91,000 five-star ratings. Grab it while it's 55% off!

$22 at Amazon
Ultrean

Ultrean Air Fryer

$56$96Save $40

This sleek solution to healthier and easier food prep creates wondrous meals with less effort than your regular fryer and stovetop cooker.

$56 at Amazon
Amazon

Doquas Digital Meat Thermometer

$9$13Save $5

A good meat thermometer is a must in the kitchen. This option has a large digital display that's backlit to help you see results quickly. Its also reversible, allowing you to get a reading from any angle.

$9 at Amazon
GermGuardian

Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Pet Filter

$114$265Save $151

The Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens, while the Pet Pure Filter adds in an antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on the filter's surface.

$114 at Amazon
Bitvae

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes

$20$40Save $20

This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking on your choppers. It comes with eight brush heads, enough for more than two years of use.

$20 at Amazon
TREBLAB

Treblab Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$70$120Save $50

Take your party to go with this waterproof wireless speaker for over 40% off! Over 9,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. 

$70 at Amazon
ChomChom Roller

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

$20$32Save $12

The reusable (and eco-friendly!) non-adhesive roller removes pet hair from any surface — and according to Amazon shoppers, it’s well worth the money.

$20 at Amazon
BAGAIL

Bagail Packing Cubes

$20$25Save $5

Tidy up your suitcase with these packing fairies: four lightweight cubes in a variety of sizes, a shoe bag to keep everything clean and a laundry bag for your return.

$20 at Amazon
sodastream

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

$121$200Save $79

If you love soda, this SodaStream can save you tons of cash on bubbly beverages — and it's 40% off! 

$121 at Amazon
AMEIFU

AMEIFU Air Purifier

$92$140Save $48

This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens.

$92 at Amazon
Wacom

Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet

$50$99Save $49

If your sketchpad could use a digital upgrade, this drawing tablet is lightweight and portable so you can create digital art, animation and design wherever you go. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. 

$50 at Amazon
New England Stories

New England Stories Electric Milk Frother

$7$15Save $8

Take your home brew to the next level with fancy foamed milk. This No. 1 bestselling milk frother is loved by over 4,000 five-star fans. 

$7 at Amazon
REDLIRO

Redliro Under Desk Treadmill

$298$480Save $182

With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick.

$298 at Amazon
DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer

$24$40Save $16

Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now.

$24 at Amazon
LIGHTIMETUNNEL

Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones

$18$31Save $13

Have trouble sleeping? This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs.

$18 at Amazon

