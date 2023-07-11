The best Prime Day Lightning Deals right now
If you consider yourself a serious shopper, then Prime Day is your jam and Lightning Deals are where you thrive! But for the uninitiated, Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab those deals when you see them. Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new markdowns come in.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker$90$150Save $60
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe$50$75Save $25
Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet$50$100Save $50
AMEIFU Air Purifier$82$140Save $58 with coupon
Hussell Car Charger Adapter$6$12Save $6
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker$105$160Save $55 with coupon
New England Stories Electric Milk Frother$7$15Save $8
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths$14$25Save $11
Redliro Under Desk Treadmill$298$480Save $182
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer$24$40Save $16
Innza Laser Hair Removal$60$140Save $80
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bags$22$42Save $20
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge$10$16Save $6
Ictive Workout Tops$16$30Save $14
Charmast Portable Charger$20$27Save $7
Comiso X26 Bluetooth Speaker$30$50Save $20
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo$25$36Save $11
Utopia Towels Kitchen Towels$15$24Save $9
Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$8$15Save $7
Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones$18$31Save $13
Trtl Pillow Neck Support Travel Pillow$45$60Save $15
Natural Feelings Sports Bra$22$35Save $13
Marco Almond®14PC Rainbow Titanium Kitchen Knife Set$50$90Save $40
Cooljob Breathable Women's Gardening Gloves$12$20Save $8
Scroll down for our picks on deals happening right now!
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker
If you love soda, this SodaStream can save you tons of cash on bubbly beverages — and it's 40% off!
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Nurses, restaurant servers and Disney theme park fans love these kicks — they have 21,000+ five-star ratings.
Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet
If your sketchpad could use a digital upgrade, this drawing tablet is lightweight and portable so you can create digital art, animation and design wherever you go. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
AMEIFU Air Purifier
This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens.
Hussell Car Charger Adapter
This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes.
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker
Make nine ice cubes in just six minutes, or produce up to 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours with this lightweight ice maker. This little machine is also quiet — it performs its magic at under 45 decibels, just slightly louder than a library.
New England Stories Electric Milk Frother
Take your home brew to the next level with fancy foamed milk. This No. 1 bestselling milk frother is loved by over 4,000 five-star fans.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths
Reusable and biodegradable, these cloths are a thrifty and eco-smart option for cleaning countertops, dishes and more.
Redliro Under Desk Treadmill
With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick.
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer
Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now.
Innza Laser Hair Removal
This handy device helps remove hair from your armpits, legs, arms, bikini line and more. It offers nine energy levels to help you tailor your treatment to your needs. A touchscreen makes it easy to operate.
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bags
These aren't your old-school plastic storage bags. They're breathable but still waterproof, and the clear windows mean you won't have to guess about the contents.
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
A quick tire pressure check with this gizmo can save you gas money and help keep you safe on the road.
Ictive Workout Tops
These tanks have a loose fit for maximum comfort and a racer backs for easy layering. Made with polyester and spandex, it's breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Stock up while they're on mega-sale!
Charmast Portable Charger
Say goodbye to running out of juice on the go. The Charmast portable charger fits onto the bottom of your phone to fire it up again when your battery is low. It's fast, too: You can power up your iPhone by 50% in half an hour.
Comiso X26 Bluetooth Speaker
If you're not headed to a pool party, you might want to after you add this waterproof beauty to cart. And with punchy bass and 360° surround sound, you can rock out all summer and beyond.
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo
Pureology's massively popular Hydrate shampoo is nearly $11 off right now! This shampoo is specially designed to hydrate dry, color-treated hair. It's also sulfate-free and vegan.
Utopia Towels Kitchen Towels
This set of 100% ring spun cotton kitchen towels have a stylish and absorbent dobby weave. 38,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Keep your clothes dryer functioning properly with this gadget to do some maintenance cleaning. Just attach the tube to your vacuum, and suck up years of accumulated lint.
Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones
Have trouble sleeping? This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs.
Trtl Pillow Neck Support Travel Pillow
Instead of a chunky accessory, Trtl’s TikTok famous travel pillow is sleek, foldable and scarf-like. Not only does the design make it great for storage, but the shape also ergonomically lifts your head in a comfortable and easy way.
Natural Feelings Sports Bra
Score more than 40% off for a limited time on this sleeveless workout crop top that features removable padding
Marco Almond®14PC Rainbow Titanium Kitchen Knife Set
This set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block.
Cooljob Breathable Women's Gardening Gloves
These colorful gloves are lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry, even if you're digging through dirt and the like. Simply chuck them in the washing machine between wears.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
