The best Prime Day Lightning Deals right now

If you consider yourself a serious shopper, then Prime Day is your jam and Lightning Deals are where you thrive! But for the uninitiated, Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab those deals when you see them. Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new markdowns come in.

sodastream SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker $90 $150 Save $60 If you love soda, this SodaStream can save you tons of cash on bubbly beverages — and it's 40% off! $90 at Amazon

Wacom Wacom Intuos Small Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet $50 $100 Save $50 If your sketchpad could use a digital upgrade, this drawing tablet is lightweight and portable so you can create digital art, animation and design wherever you go. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $50 at Amazon

AMEIFU AMEIFU Air Purifier $82 $140 Save $58 with coupon This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens. Save $58 with coupon $82 at Amazon

HUSSELL Hussell Car Charger Adapter $6 $12 Save $6 This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes. $6 at Amazon

FREE VILLAGE Free Village Countertop Ice Maker $105 $160 Save $55 with coupon Make nine ice cubes in just six minutes, or produce up to 26.5 pounds of ice in 24 hours with this lightweight ice maker. This little machine is also quiet — it performs its magic at under 45 decibels, just slightly louder than a library. Save $55 with coupon $105 at Amazon

New England Stories New England Stories Electric Milk Frother $7 $15 Save $8 Take your home brew to the next level with fancy foamed milk. This No. 1 bestselling milk frother is loved by over 4,000 five-star fans. $7 at Amazon

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths $14 $25 Save $11 Reusable and biodegradable, these cloths are a thrifty and eco-smart option for cleaning countertops, dishes and more. $14 at Amazon

REDLIRO Redliro Under Desk Treadmill $298 $480 Save $182 With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick. $298 at Amazon

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $24 $40 Save $16 Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now. $24 at Amazon

INNZA Innza Laser Hair Removal $60 $140 Save $80 This handy device helps remove hair from your armpits, legs, arms, bikini line and more. It offers nine energy levels to help you tailor your treatment to your needs. A touchscreen makes it easy to operate. $60 at Amazon

Fab totes Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bags $22 $42 Save $20 These aren't your old-school plastic storage bags. They're breathable but still waterproof, and the clear windows mean you won't have to guess about the contents. $22 at Amazon

Amazon AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 A quick tire pressure check with this gizmo can save you gas money and help keep you safe on the road. $10 at Amazon

Fihapyli Ictive Workout Tops $16 $30 Save $14 These tanks have a loose fit for maximum comfort and a racer backs for easy layering. Made with polyester and spandex, it's breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Stock up while they're on mega-sale! $16 at Amazon

Amazon Charmast Portable Charger $20 $27 Save $7 Say goodbye to running out of juice on the go. The Charmast portable charger fits onto the bottom of your phone to fire it up again when your battery is low. It's fast, too: You can power up your iPhone by 50% in half an hour. $20 at Amazon

comiso Comiso X26 Bluetooth Speaker $30 $50 Save $20 If you're not headed to a pool party, you might want to after you add this waterproof beauty to cart. And with punchy bass and 360° surround sound, you can rock out all summer and beyond. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo $25 $36 Save $11 Pureology's massively popular Hydrate shampoo is nearly $11 off right now! This shampoo is specially designed to hydrate dry, color-treated hair. It's also sulfate-free and vegan. $25 at Amazon

Utopia Towels Utopia Towels Kitchen Towels $15 $24 Save $9 This set of 100% ring spun cotton kitchen towels have a stylish and absorbent dobby weave. 38,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $15 at Amazon

Holikme Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $8 $15 Save $7 Keep your clothes dryer functioning properly with this gadget to do some maintenance cleaning. Just attach the tube to your vacuum, and suck up years of accumulated lint. $8 at Amazon

LIGHTIMETUNNEL Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones $18 $31 Save $13 Have trouble sleeping? This sleep mask-headphone combo is ergonomically designed to keep your eyes comfortable while blocking out 100% of light all while letting you listen to what lets you sleep best. It's already helped over 11,000 five-star fans get some zzzs. $18 at Amazon

trtl Trtl Pillow Neck Support Travel Pillow $45 $60 Save $15 Instead of a chunky accessory, Trtl’s TikTok famous travel pillow is sleek, foldable and scarf-like. Not only does the design make it great for storage, but the shape also ergonomically lifts your head in a comfortable and easy way. $45 at Amazon

Natural Feelings Natural Feelings Sports Bra $22 $35 Save $13 Score more than 40% off for a limited time on this sleeveless workout crop top that features removable padding $22 at Amazon

Marco Almond Marco Almond®14PC Rainbow Titanium Kitchen Knife Set $50 $90 Save $40 This set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block. $50 at Amazon

COOLJOB Cooljob Breathable Women's Gardening Gloves $12 $20 Save $8 These colorful gloves are lightweight and breathable, and the flexible foam latex coating keeps your hands cool and dry, even if you're digging through dirt and the like. Simply chuck them in the washing machine between wears. $12 at Amazon

