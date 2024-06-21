Lighting up the sky in 2024: When, where firework shows will be in Erie

Summertime means warm weather, vacations, the beach and a night sky filled with fireworks all around the Erie area. Here is where and when you can find fireworks displays this summer:

City of Erie:

Erie SeaWolves games: June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12 and July 26 at a 6:35 p.m. start. Fireworks are also scheduled for Aug. 16, Aug. 30, Sept. 13 with a 6:05 p.m. start. 814-456-1300. https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/promotions

Lights Over Lake Erie: July 3 at 10 p.m. The City of Erie will continue their annual fireworks display, launching fireworks at Dobbins Landing from Bicentennial Tower. For more information, visit https://visiterie.com/events/event/07/03/2024/lights-over-lake-erie-2

Erie County municipalities

Albion: June 29 from 3-11 p.m.; June 30 from 1-11 p.m. Albion Borough Park, Lisek Circle. Two-day Albion Fireworks Festival includes music, food, craft show, petting zoo and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk June 30. For information, visit bit.ly/albionjuly4

Edinboro: Boro with the Works , 6-10 p.m. July 3. Rain date July 5. PennWest Edinboro University campus. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Other activities include a Kids Zone, local food trucks, DJ Millennium Sound Productions, and a performance by the Concert Band of Northwest Pa. bit.ly/edinborojuly4, 814-734-1812.

Lawrence Park: Lawrence Park Fourth of July Fireworks display at Iroquois High School at 4301 Main St. Fireworks are presented by Zambelli’s and will begin at dusk. https://bit.ly/4cDzMfF.

North East: July 4 at Gravel Pit Park, 10300 W. Main St. at dusk. Music by local bands, entertainment, face painting, food trucks and more. For information, visit https://nechamber.org/community-events/.

Harborcreek: July 26, Harborcreek Community Park at 5850 Firman Road. Community concert begins at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Inflatable rides, face painting and more. For more information, visit https://www.harborcreek.org/calendar/.

McKean: July 27, McKean Community Days at McKean Community Park, 8798 Main St. Event begins at noon, and includes a parade at 1 p.m., craft show, corn hole tournament and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Learn more by visiting https://www.facebook.com/McKeanCommunityDay

Union City: July 11-14, Roll-In for Veterans. Fireworks will take place July 13 at 10 p.m. at the Erie Sports Center, 8161 Oliver Road in summit Township. Learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/3KFr0Sl

Crawford County

Ultimate Freedom Event: July 4 at the Crawford County Fair Grounds, 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. https://nbchog.wixsite.com/ultimatefreedomevent.

Crawford County Fair: August 18-24 at 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville. Fireworks display is Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. https://bit.ly/3VJhYZJ

Mercer County

Greenville Heritage Days: July 13-14 at Riverside Park, 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Noon to 8 p.m. each day, with fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 14. https://www.greenvilleheritagedays.com/2024-events-schedule

Jefferson Township Fair: Aug. 4-10, 7409 Lamor Road, Mercer. Fireworks will take place Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. https://www.jeffersontwpfair.com/schedule

Venango County

Cranberry: July 2, Routes 257 and 322. Fireworks begin at dusk. https://www.facebook.com/CranberryFireworksSpectacular/

Oil City: Jolly July 3rd Festival, July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. Fireworks at dusk at 151 Park Ave, Oil City. Activities will include food, music, kid-friendly activities, and more. https://oilcityartscouncil.org/ocac-events/festivals/jolly-july-3rd/

Franklin: July 4, Riverfront Park, 9th Street. Fireworks will follow a live music performance by Public Water Supply. Learn more by calling 814-437-1922, ext. 1123.

Chautauqua County, New York

Bemus Point: July 4, Bemus Bay on Chautauqua Lake. Fireworks at dusk. Display is visible from Village Park, Lakeside Drive, and around the village of Bemus Point. https://bit.ly/4cg2jr6

Findley Lake: July 4. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. https://bit.ly/4epv4n4

Ashtabula County, Ohio

Conneaut: Red, White & Boom. July 4-6 at Lakeview Park, 340 Erie St., Conneaut. Fireworks are July 6 at 10 p.m. https://www.conneautredwhiteandboom.com/

