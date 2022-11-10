We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Early Black Friday special: Portable lanterns are up to 45% off at Amazon, just for today

Korin Miller
·3 min read
lanterns
Isn't it time you saw the light and got yourself one of these indispensable lanterns? (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you like to camp in the woods or need to have emergency backup in case the power goes out, having good lighting is essential to making sure you can actually see what you're doing once the sun goes down. Getting a portable lantern is the easiest way to ensure you won't be caught unprepared.

Lanterns can cost you, but not today: Amazon has slashed prices up to 45% off top-rated Lighting Ever camping lanterns. Don't miss these deals:

Amazon

Lighting Ever LED Camping Lantern

$19$26Save $7
Flip through four lighting modes that get as bright as 1,000 lumens.
$19 at Amazon

You'll be blown away by the lighting power of this lamp — and its $19 price tag. Adjust the brightness up to 1,000 lumens by flipping through four modes (daylight white, warm white, full brightness and flashing). The lantern's long battery life means it'll last 12 hours, even at the brightest setting. It's also water-resistant, so no stressing about rainy days, and has a hanging hook for overhead lighting.

"The light output was a pleasant surprise, given the lantern's size," a happy user wrote in the reviews. "It lit up our camping area perfectly. We were able to cook, play cards and read easily."

Amazon

Lighting Ever LED Camping Lantern Rechargeable

$24$35Save $11
There's no need to stress about having extra batteries handy — this pretty lantern simply recharges with a USB cable.
$24 at Amazon

The Lighting Ever rechargeable lantern lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. Just charge it up at home and go. (An indicator light lets you know when the battery is running low.) It even serves as a power bank for your phone and other mobile devices in an emergency. Toggle between four lighting modes — just press the lamp switch to adjust between white, warm, combined, and flash mode. A 360-degree beam makes sure you won't be left in the dark.

"I was skeptical at first because I couldn't believe such a small lantern could put out as much light as they claim, but HOLY COW was I wrong," a five-star fan wrote. "This light, on low mode, is as bright as the lamp in my bedroom. The high mode is extremely bright, I'm really impressed with it."

Amazon

Lighting Ever Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern

$30$45Save $15
This handy light can be used as a flashlight or lantern, boasting five light modes and a power bank.
$30 at Amazon

Want some serious illumination? The Lighting Ever Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern gives out up to 1,000 lumen up to 500 meters for the main light, but also features side lighting to help you see all around. Enjoy six lighting modes: front torch, low brightness, left side light, right side light, full brightness and half brightness. It's all USB rechargeable and can even serve as a battery pack to power up your phone.

"I now have two of these and LOVE them," a five-star fan said. "I do not know the battery tech but it is 10 years ahead of anything else I have ever used. They are very bright and have massive reserves. Literally you only have to charge them yearly."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

