Light Shows That Shine This Holiday Season

Even though we should be merry and joyful, the holidays can sometimes be a time of incredible stress. Planning travel, worrying about gifts, dealing with family can all cause unwanted tension around the holidays. Celebrating whatever you want however you want should not involve guilt or burdens that detract from your enjoyment of the season.

To help you enjoy your holiday season, Built By Girls researched some of the BEST light shows across the country. Whether it is walking through a zoo lit up with millions of lights or taking in the country’s only underground light display, these amazing locations are sure to bring you and your loved ones the joy & spirit of the season!

Light Show - Silver Dollar City

An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City

Location: Branson, Missouri

Open: November 4 – December 30

Info: With over 6.5 million LED lights on display there is a reason An Old Time Christmas is a five-time winner of USA Today’s Readers' Choice poll for the nation's Best Theme Park Holiday Event. Come for the light show that made the Travel Channel call Silver Dollar City "The Most Illuminated Park On Earth!" and stick around for the live Broadway style shows of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Light Show - Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Open: November 9 – January 7

Info: If there is one city that knows how to do lights it's Las Vegas! Shining bright for 23 years this 2.5 mile course through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway features 5 million LED lights. Located just 10 minutes north of downtown Vegas, this year the family friendly attraction will feature the Rocking North Pole presented by Live Nation. An exciting and musical 60-piece light fixture that will be the largest display in its history.

Lights Show - Louisville

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Open: November 10 – January 1

Infot: For one of the country's most unusual lights displays, head on over to Kentucky for the world’s only underground holiday light show! Held in the Louisville Mega Cavern it takes about 30 minutes to drive through the more than 17 miles of passageways that feature over 6.5 million points of light and over 900 Christmas light displays.

Lights Show - Bronx Zoo

Location: New York City, New York

Open: November 17 – January 7

Info: This is not your typical visit. Featuring immersive light displays, nearly 400 custom-designed animal and plant lanterns as well as animated light shows that make the zoo come to life with holiday spirit. This year, new lanterns will showcase the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, plus a new interactive experience celebrating bioluminescent creatures including 64 new lanterns representing 9 new animal species making their debut at this year’s Holiday Lights!

Lights Show - Austin

Austin Trail of Light

Location: Austin, Texas

Open: December 1 – 23

Info: The 59th annual Austin Trail of Lights will return to the city's iconic Zilker Park. What began as a small gathering in 1965 known as the "Yule Fest," a gift to the city of Austin from Austin Parks and Recreation Department, has grown to one of the three largest events in Austin. Featuring more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees, four lighted tunnels and a giant ferris wheel as well and more than 70 other holiday displays there’s a reason why it is nationally recognized as one of the can’t miss light shows of the season.

