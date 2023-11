Light Up Louisville is coming this Saturday, Dec. 2. The Holiday Market takes place from 2-9 p.m. Official Light Up events run from 4-9 p.m., and the Lots of Lights parade begins at 6 p.m.

The free event takes place outside of Metro Hall at Jefferson and Sixth streets.

Before you head down for the annual celebration, relive some of the best moments from past Light Up Louisville events.

The Balloon Society of Kentucky helps light up the night. Max Sharp/special to courier journal The Balloon Society of Kentucky at 38th annual Light Up Louisville in Louisville, Ky. Nov. 23, 2018

Light Up Louisville on Friday evening on 6th and Jefferson Streets. _(By Kylene Lloyd, The Courier-Journal)_11.28.08

Photo by Kylene Lloyd, The Courier-Journal; The sparkle and thunder of fireworks filled the skies over downtown Louisville last night during the annual Light Up Louisville holiday event. More than a million lightbulbs illuminated the area near City Hall and the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Kira Clayton, left, painted the face of Denise Kirzinger as a grinch, right, as Niki Clayton, center, watched. Light Up Louisville parade. _(by Michael Hayman, The Courier-Journal)_November 23, 2007

Davin Belt, 12, held inflatable flags after marching in a holiday parade yesterday during the Light Up Louisville celebration.

November 25 05 PHOTO BY KYLENE LLOYD The Members of the Male High School Choir were among the performers during the event, which is in its 24th year. Choir members sang Christmas carols in anticipation of the arrival of Santa Claus.

Staff photo by Michael Clevenger, Nov. 26, 2004 The Light Up Louisville parade featured balloons, marchers and music. The blustery weather occasionally gave the balloon handlers some trouble. "It's a blast. It's great to see it from the parade. The kids are a lot of fun," said Tom Ramage, who is new to Louisville and was a balloon handler.

Miss Kentucky Katie Bouchard waves to the crowd in the parade during the Light Up Louisville celebration. Nov. 23, 2018

The 2018 Light Up Louisville celebration took place in downtown Friday night. Nov. 23, 2018

Envy Dance team performed on the stage at Louisville's Light Up Louisville celebration.Nov. 23, 2018

Scenes from the Light Up Louisville Parade on Nov. 29, 2019

The Dove School of Arts performs at Light Up Louisville on Nov. 29, 2019

A giant mailbox was available to drop off letters to Santa at Light Up Louisville on Nov. 29, 2019

