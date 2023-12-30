This ‘Light & Calming’ $10 Candle Set Is Truly the Perfect Coastal Grandma Duo



Every season is scented candle season. We love a set of candles that not only match our aesthetic, but also emit a relaxing scent through a room. That’s why we’ve been searching high and low for the best and most affordable set of scented candles for you to add to your home. Target features a set of candles that’s giving major Coastal Grandma vibes, and they’re just $10 right now.

Turn any room in your house into a luxurious oasis with the Threshold Coastal Candle Set. This set of two candles features the relaxing scents of rainwater lily and coastal wind and lavender. The Threshold Coastal Candle Set comes in beautiful glass containers. They’re sleek, stylish, and smell so good. What more could you ask for?

Image Courtesy of Threshold via Target.

Threshold Coastal Candle Set

$10.00

We’re already excited to add the Threshold Coastal Candle Set to our cart. But what are shoppers saying about this $10 candle set? Well, just read on to find out: “I Love these scents! Light and calming. I bought this set based on other reviews and [I’m] so glad I did. Looking forward to burning them after the holidays,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.



“Gave it as a gift and it was well received. Would buy and gift again,” a second shopper said. “Smells good,” a third shopper raved. Honestly, these reviews are all we need to know just how delightful these candles are. Add the Threshold Coastal Candle Set to your cart now, and enjoy these relaxing scents.



