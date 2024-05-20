'Life has really just changed': After losing a limb in a crash, 17-year-old walks at graduation

Three months after Jett Weinstein was involved in a car accident that resulted in the loss of his right leg, he was met with a standing ovation from about 650 of his classmates as he walked across the stage at his high school graduation in Glendale.

Being able to walk was something the 17-year-old had been working toward in physical therapy in the months following the crash. He attended physical therapy six days a week while he stayed at Phoenix Children's Hospital, then three times per week once he returned home.

"It's been an unreal experience," Weinstein said. "Life has really just changed completely."

He returned to Mountain Ridge High School about a month ago in a wheelchair.

On Thursday, he walked across a stage at State Farm Stadium with a walker to receive his diploma, accompanied by his best friend. He said it was the first time he'd used the walker in public.

Weinstein was the last graduate to walk across the stage, and as he did, the crowd of students and their families erupted in cheers and applause.

After graduation, Weinstein said, he plans to work with his dad on a clothing brand they started.

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

Scholar-athlete, passionate reader: Vote for Student of the Week for May 20

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: After losing limb in crash, Arizona student walks at graduation