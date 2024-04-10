What was life like in metro Phoenix in the 1950s? Take a peek back in time

The 1950s was the start of Phoenix's journey to become a major American city.

The prosperity the city saw during the 50s remains unmatched to this day. Phoenix was a farming town with an area of about 17.1 square miles and a population of 106,000, which placed it 99th among American cities.

By the end of the decade, the city's area grew more than 10 times bigger to 187.6 square miles and its population quadrupled, reaching 439,000 people.

The city underwent sudden, rapid changes with many people coming to the Valley from around the country seeking a new lifestyle in Phoenix's stunning desert.

Developers and entrepreneurs brought large industries and corporate branches to Phoenix for its labor pool, thus leaving agriculture behind and transforming the barren desert and meadows into thriving neighborhoods.

Today, Phoenix covers more than 500 square miles, has a population of nearly 1.7 million, and continues to grow unabatedly.

Here's a peek at what life in the Valley was like in the age of post-war growth, the start of the civil rights movement, and opportunities for newcomers.

99th and growing

According to the 1950 U.S. Census, the population of Phoenix was 106,818, making it the 99th-largest city in the United States.

Early in the decade, Phoenix passed El Paso in size to become the largest Southwest city.

First Hispanic councilman

In 1952, Phoenix elected its first Hispanic city councilman, Adam Diaz, who served four years.

The Charter Government Committee backed his candidacy. Diaz later spent five years on the Phoenix Elementary School District board.

Phoenix's first Asian councilman, Thomas Tang, was elected in 1960. In 1965, Morrison Warren became Phoenix's first Black city councilman.

Striking down segregation

In the case of Phillips vs. Phoenix Union High Schools and Junior College District, Judge Fred C. Struckmeyer Jr. ruled that segregation in Phoenix schools is unconstitutional.

In his ruling, he wrote that "a half-century of intolerance is enough." The decision comes a year ahead of the Brown vs. Board of Education ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court and one year after the city banned racial segregation at Sky Harbor airport restaurants. Desegregation of city schools would be completed in 1954, and segregation in city housing would be banned in 1955.

Short Creek raid

Arizona National Guard soldiers and state police officers raided a community of about 400 members of a Mormon sect in Short Creek, on July 26, 1953. It was the largest mass arrest of polygamists in U.S. history.

More than half of those taken into custody were children. The raid attracted national media attention and made the front page of the following day's Arizona Republic.

Fatal Crash over Grand Canyon

At 10:30 a.m. on June 30, 1956, two commercial planes — United Airlines Flight 718 and Trans World Airlines Flight 2 — collided over the Grand Canyon, killing all 128 people aboard both flights.

At the time, it was the deadliest U.S. commercial airline crash, and it became a catalyst for the passage of the Federal Aviation Act in 1958. The newfound Federal Aviation Agency changed the way American airspace was controlled to prevent future collisions.

Arizona State becomes a university

Arizona voters passed Proposition 200 in 1958, changing the name of Arizona State College at Tempe to Arizona State University.

The issue was placed on the ballot after name-change efforts through the Arizona Board of Regents and the state Legislature failed. The University of Arizona, then the only university in the state, vehemently opposed the change for years and the issue only heightened the rivalry between the two institutions.

When Sun Devil Stadium opened that same year, University of Arizona supporters snuck in and burned "No 200" on the field.

Art Installation

The Phoenix Art Museum opened on Central Avenue in 1959.

The three-story structure was designed by architect Alden B. Dow, who had been a student of Frank Lloyd Wright. The museum's philosophical beginnings can be traced as far back as 1915 when the Phoenix Women's Club began purchasing art for the Phoenix Municipal Collection.

In 1925, the Phoenix Fine Arts Association was formed to foster and promote community art interest and to establish and maintain an art gallery, but a physical space would not come until more than three decades (and a world war) later.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What was life like in metro Phoenix in the 1950s? See photos