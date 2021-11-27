Missed Black Friday? These 15 life-changing Amazon products are still on sale — all under $40

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These quirky, clever products make the best gifts. (Photo: Amazon)

The Black Friday sales extravaganza is still going strong, folks. And while you have plenty of tech items and appliances to explore, we interrupt this message to bring you a bunch of ingeniously quirky products that can make a big dent in your gift list — all on sale.

We’ve found great deals on brilliant problem-solving gizmos that really make life easier (and couldn’t we all use an assist right now?). When you give these gifts to friends or family — or yourself (because you might just need every single one of them) — they’ll think of you with gratitude every time they use them. So see below, and buy in multiples (you’ll be so glad you did), while these sales are in effect and stock is available. We predict sellouts across the board.

Never accidentally pull out a dirty dish again. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've ever asked a family member to start the dishwasher, only to check on it hours later and pull out a dirty glass, you need this. It's a simple but genius idea: Just stick this magnetized doodad on your machine and alert your housemates to the state of your cookery by sliding its window left or right to indicate whether the contents inside are "CLEAN" or "DIRTY." No more accidentally picking up a dirty plate or loading dirty dishes into a dishwasher that's full of clean ones!

"My parents got a machine not too long ago that has controls and indicators on the top of the door which is covered by the countertop when it is closed," one wised-up shopper shared. "They can never tell if the machine is clean or dirty until they open it up and pull the racks out.. They've had several instances where dirty dishes have been put in a clean dishwasher or 'dirty' dishes got put back in the cabinets because they were semi-cleaned from the sink. These problems are no more. I got a big hug and a smile when I brought this over to them."

Shop it: KitchenTour Clean Dirty Magnet for Dishwasher, $7 (was $12), amazon.com

You'll be tempted to wear these out of the house, too. (Photo: Amazon)

Made with a super-plush memory foam footbed and high-pile fleece, these slippers are as cozy as they are cute. Plus, they’re a mainstay on Amazon’s bestseller list and boast a near-perfect rating from more than 20,600 reviewers. Literally the perfect Christmas gift — indulgent and practical.

One reviewer called them “the comfiest things I’ve ever put on my feet,” adding, “these slippers feel like a hug on my feet. They have a hard bottom, so you can wear them outside. The top part is so incredibly soft!!!”

Shop it: HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Plush Indoor Outdoor Slippers, $18 (was $24), amazon.com

These make pulling apart meats a snap. (Photo: Amazon)

An Amazon’s Choice product, this set of wolverine-like claws make a great gift for the grill master in your life. Or, honestly, anyone who cooks (they double as salad tossers).

“A great set of shredders for the price,” wrote a reviewer who replaced an old pair by another manufacturer. “These Bear Paws are sharp, they shred meat easily and fit my hands very well. They're comfortable to hold, which is nice when shredding 10 to 20 pounds of pork for a party. I also use one claw when carving meat. I stick one claw into the meat to hold it steady while I carve with a knife; works much better than trying to use a fork...” They’re also great for mixing salads or lifting a turkey out of the roasting pan.

Shop it: The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws, $12 with on-page coupon (was $14), amazon.com

The good stuff is on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Treating dehydrated skin without the tacky feeling of heavy creams is tricky. Hyaluronic acid is the answer. This impactful but gentle ingredient is great for all skin types; it retains tons of moisture for a plumped-up look that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, minimizes redness and leaves soft, supple skin in its wake. Plus it absorbs, so skin is not sticky. This serum from Neutrogena has a high concentration of hyaluronic acid and works wonders on winter skin. A delicious treat for a friend or for yourself.

“This is fantastic hydration for 60-and-over skin,” writes a happy shopper. “It is an effective and affordable alternative to the high-priced skin care lines. I also use rose water mist in combination with this. Very light, goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly.”

Shop it: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum with 17% Hydration Complex, $16 (was $19), amazon.com

These have unparalleled benefits for your hair, skin and more. (Photo: Amazon)

Silk pillowcases may seem like a luxury reserved for royalty, but all of us should be taking advantage of the deliciousness that is silk against skin. They also prevent bedhead, keeping your hair movie-star perfect while you rest. That’s why these are the No. 1 bestselling pillowcase on Amazon. And look at the sale price right now — 8 bucks for a pair (after applying the on -page coupon). What a deal!

Made from premium, 100 percent Mulberry silk, these super soft pillowcases — which have gotten a five-star rating from a whopping 157,000-plus reviewers — glide when in contact with skin and hair, rather than tugging or creasing. In 23 colors and three sizes.

Shop it: Bedsure Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack, Queen, $8 with on-page coupon, amazon.com

The leggings that need no introduction. (Photo: Amazon)

At just $14, Amazon’s No. 1 best-selling leggings are beloved for their fit and buttery-soft texture. They’re lightweight (folks say they feel like wearing nothing at all), available in regular and plus sizes, and sit slightly above the belly button on most people. Choose from 15 colors (though basic black is always a hit). More than 47,000 reviewers have given them a perfect rating.

“Let me start by saying this review is coming from a person who owns roughly 30 to 40 pairs of leggings—most are high-end brands.... THESE LEGGINGS ARE BETTER QUALITY!,” writes an enthusiastic reviewer. “These are the softest leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide! Similar to brands LuLaRoe and Butter ,but in my opinion — SOFTER.”

Shop it: SATINA High Waisted Leggings, starting at $12 (was $20), amazon.com

It makes masks more breathable. (Photo: Amazon)

If you choose flat masks over cone or cup-shaped ones, you’re probably used to inhaling a mouthful of fabric, getting lipstick all over your mask (or just forgoing lipstick altogether), and having perpetually fogged up glasses. But place this flexible bracket over your mouth before putting on your mask, and all of the aforementioned woes are gone. Made from food-grade material, the brackets are washable and reusable. Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this product. Wouldn't you like to finally break out your favorite lipstick again?

It keeps the drain clear of hair clogs. (Photo: Amazon)

Does your hair always clog your bathtub drain? This brilliant hair catcher is an Amazon bestseller, and it’s about to change your life (and save you money on a plumber).

The genius of the TubShroom lies in its brilliant design. Due to its cylindrical “mushroom” shape, you don’t actually see any of the hair, soap or residue buildup until you’re ready to clean it. The product is made of silicone — it’s flexible and and an easy fit in a variety of tub drains. Water passes through but hair gets caught, wrapping around the tube. Now and then, just pull it out, clean it (the hair comes off easily) and put it back in place.

Shop it: TubShroom Chrome Edition Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher, $13 (was $20), amazon.com

They soften clothes in the dryer, without chemicals. (Photo: Amazon)

These genius doodads — which you toss in the dryer with wet clothes — soften your laundry naturally and shorten drying time. Shorter drying time is not only easier on fabrics but it saves energy, which means lower monthly bills. And less of your precious time spent time doing laundry! All natural, and a great price.

Shop it: Cleancult Organic Wool Dryer Balls 3-Pack, $9, amazon.com

Let’s face it: The best part of any brownie are the crispy edges. No need to fight over who gets the good stuff. This Baker’s Edge pan makes every piece an edge piece, so no one is stuck with the soft (and boring) middle parts.

Shop it: Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan, $38 (was $40), amazon.com

It cleans Merlot-stained lips. (Photo: Amazon)

Tuck these in your purse and you’ll never worry about weird red wine stains on your mouth again. Orange-blossom flavored, these individually packaged gentle wipes have the power to clean those stains off in seconds, so you can reapply your lipstick and get back to the party looking your best. A funny yet practical gift for your Pinot Noir–loving pal.

Shop it: True Wine Wipes, $10.50 with on-page coupon (was $12), amazon.com

It brings bliss to the scalp. (Photo: Amazon)

Stimulate blood flow, exfoliate your scalp, and relax with this lightweight, handheld massager with tons of benefits. Getting rid of excess skin and buildup on your scalp fosters a healthy environment for optimal hair growth — plus this thing just feels great. Suitable for all hair types and gentle enough for sensitive scalps, it'll transform the way products are able to soak in and work to their fullest extent.

Shop it: Scalp Massager 2 Pack, $8 with on-page coupon (was $13), amazon.com

It makes perfect microwave popcorn every time. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 15,000 shoppers have bestowed five-star raves on this cleverly designed expandable silicone bowl. It’s clear why: The Popco popcorn popper transforms the microwave-popcorn experience. Never again will you end up with half a bag of unpopped kernels (or half of your kernels burned). You get perfect popcorn every time. Dishwasher safe, and a great gift for pretty much every household on earth.

Got one too many bumps and bruises from that sharp corner of the counter? This pack of 12 corner protectors will shield hips, elbows (and little foreheads) from that dreaded bang. Use them on coffee tables, cabinets, or any other tricky spot in your house. Brilliant.

It lets you de-shed your cat and dog while you pet them. (Photo: Amazon)

Ask any clean freak who’s a pet owner — the best way to deal with pet hair is to catch it before it ever hits your floor, couch, or clothing. These gentle mitts remove all the loose hair your pet is carrying around, trapping it between the silicone nodules so that you can just toss the fur and rinse them off for next time. Also: They loooove the way it feels.

Shop it: Pet Grooming Glove Gentle Deshedding Brush Glove, $14 (was $18), amazon.com

