Life briefs: Richland County Foundation, Area Agency on Aging, gospel concert and more

Richland County Foundation opens scholarship application early

The Richland County Foundation opened its college scholarship application Dec. 18, which is two weeks earlier than previous years.

Richland County Foundation offers scholarships to high school seniors, college or career tech students and non-traditional students. Past recipients are eligible to receive awards again. No scholarships are automatically renewable so applicants must apply each year.

New applicants, applying for college scholarships, including high school seniors must have at least a 2.5 grade point average (GPA), and returning applicants must have at least a 2.0 GPA, attend an accredited school and be a resident of Richland County, or a graduate of a Richland County high school. The deadline for college scholarship applications is April 1.

The Foundation Board of Trustees also awards career technical education (CTE) scholarships to individuals who want to obtain certifications and credentials at accredited technical institutions. CTE applicants must demonstrate academic readiness for their program through one of three ways: WorkKeys Skills Assessment, WebXam Test Report, or a relevant academic transcript. The applications will be considered as they are received, and the award determinations will be made within eight weeks.

Clear Fork High School graduate Cael Clark received a college scholarship through the Richland County Foundation.

All awarded scholarships will be sent directly to the school.

Scholarships awarded through Richland County Foundation, are primarily based on the financial need of the applicant. Information used to determine need includes tuition, books, fees, room and board expenses, as well as any institutional scholarships or grants being awarded to the student.

Also considered is the information provided upon completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students completing the college scholarship application must complete their FAFSA; students applying for CTE scholarships should complete the FAFSA if it is a requirement for their program.

The FAFSA form is an application for federal student aid and can help students pay for college or career school. The application will available by Dec. 31. Upon full completion of the form, a Student Aid Index is generated, which is used to help determine a student’s need for financial aid. Students should complete the FAFSA application as soon as it becomes available.

For more information visit richlandcountyfoundation.org or contact Marth-May at 419-525-3020 or smarth@rcfoundation.org.

Area Agency on Aging 2024 Scholarship Program announced

The Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board announces the launch of its 2024 Scholarship Program, aimed at supporting individuals pursuing higher education in the field of aging or disability services. The Foundation Board will award three scholarships to deserving individuals who demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors and those with disabilities through their educational pursuits.

The scholarship award amount as determined by the Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board for Academic Year 2024/2025 is as follows:

One $2,000 for a student attending a four-year university;

One $1,000 for a student attending a two-year college, technical school, center of education, or is pursuing a certification;

One $1,000 for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and a retiree or staff member of the Area Agency on Aging or is a child (step), or grandchild (step) of an actively employed (full-time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

The application deadline will be March 15. Applicants are encouraged to visit aaa5ohio.org for detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions.

For further information, contact Susie Danuloff at sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

SPARC Council's Ready for Hire Program prepares Richland County students for the future

Students in Richland County are learning 21st-century skills and preparing for their future thanks to SPARC Council’s Ready for Hire Program. The program is open to all Richland County students in grades 9 through 12.

Students who complete eight weeks of the program will earn a drone or a robot and will be entered into a drawing for a large tech prize. Students can also earn the Ohiomeansjobs-Readiness Seal, which qualifies as a graduation requirement, by completing the program, and they can participate in drone training during the eight-week program to earn their recreational drone license.

The hands-on drone training will be offered Feb. 26-29 from 3:15-5:15 p.m. at the Crestview High School Library. Experienced instructors will guide students through the process of drone flight and teach them the necessary skills to become successful pilots.

Enrollment is open for the next session of the Ready for Hire program, which begins Jan. 3. Watch a student promotional video to get a better idea of what the program offers, or contact Karrie Davisson, Richland County site coordinator, at davisson.karrie@moesc.net for more information or to enroll.

Super RAPIDS grant recipients in Ohio awarded $40M

COLUMBUS — Ohio has awarded $40 million to 81 higher education institutions across Ohio through Super RAPIDS grants. The program was included in the state operating budget to support collaborative projects among qualifying institutions to strengthen education and training opportunities that maximize workforce development efforts through a one-time funding boost to the traditional RAPIDS program.

Among the Central Ohio recipients were North Central State College and Pioneer Career & Technology Center.

The entirety of the $40 million available through this application period will be awarded to help schools upgrade their lab and classroom space with new, modern equipment. As a comparison, through six rounds of the traditional RAPIDS program, a total of $47.3 million has been awarded.

RAPIDS grants are used to purchase equipment for use in classrooms specific to regional workforce needs. These classrooms are often shared among colleges and universities, expanding the reach of the equipment and allowing more students to get an affordable, high-quality education.

Gospel concert on New Year's Eve

GALION — Chuck Crain of the Presleys' Country Jubilee Show in Branson, Missouri, will present a Southern Gospel Concert at 4 p.m. New Year's Eve at the Windfall Emanuel U.C.C., 1781 Biddle Road in Galion.

Chuck Crain will perform in Galion on Dec. 31.

Crain joined the Presleys' Country Jubilee Show in 1998. Since March 2020, the Presleys' have been on RFD TV. Crain sings tenor with the Southern Gospel Quartet. Previously he sang with the Blackwoods, The Heartland Quartet, and as backup for Wayne Newton.

A freewill offering will be received.

