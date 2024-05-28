Life’s a beach at these 8 Caribbean islands you can safely visit during hurricane season

You're determined to plan a fun summer vacation for your family. You're equally determined to stay within your budget this year. Some of the best deals lead you to the Caribbean, but there’s one thing that gives you pause: Summer is hurricane season for the islands. Fortunately, traveling during the Atlantic hurricane season (which runs from June 1 to November 30) doesn’t mean you’re doomed for stormy conditions.

The odds of your trip actually being affected by a storm depends on where in the Caribbean you stay, and on some islands, those odds are slimmer. Chase the sun and score a sweet deal at one of the following islands that rarely see any hurricane action due to their southward location and climate.

Editor's note: Although hurricanes are rare at the islands mentioned in this article, you should still consider travel insurance and contact your hotel to understand their storm plan for added peace of mind if you plan to visit.

1. Curacao

Best hurricane-free island for families with babies and young toddlers

View of Handelskade

With its own native language, a fruit that can't be found anywhere else in the world, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site made of sorbet-colored buildings, Curacao is truly a one-of-a-kind Caribbean island. From the beaches up to the mountains, outdoor fun abounds. In the capital city of Willemstad, young and old alike can enjoy learning about the history as you wander through streets full of European influences. Other attractions such as an ostrich farm, tropical gardens with a mini-golf course and playgrounds, and children’s museum will keep babies and toddlers engaged.

Lionsdive Beach Resort offers direct access to a private beach and a calm swimming cove that lets little ones get a feel for the ocean without the big waves and strong currents. The resort will also provide a highchair, baby monitor, crib, bottle warmer, and stroller free of charge. Other highlights include two pools, four on-site restaurants, and dedicated family areas.

2. San Andrés

Best hurricane-free island for beach bums

The stretch of Colombia's coastline and islands that include San Andrés (which is actually closer to Nicaragua) rarely comes to mind for families planning a Caribbean vacation. But for beach bums, this island that's easily navigable by golf cart offers no shortage of dream-worthy shores to dig your toes into the sand. You’re bound to find your perfect beach on the mainland and on one of the tiny, neighboring cays only a short boat ride away. Keep your eyes peeled for floating bars (the kids can cool off with a virgin piña colada, too).

With its all-inclusive packaging and plethora of family-friendly amenities, Sol Caribe Campo Hotel stands out among the limited resort options on the island. And despite being only minutes from the airport, the hotel retains an “off the grid” feel with a private beach club. Features like an unlimited buffet at breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and ice cream!); three swimming pools, including a big one with slides and a playground; and family-friendly entertainment all add to the value.

3. Barbados

Best for adventurous spirits

Family at Farley Hill National Park

Although Barbados isn’t typically top of mind for families thinking about a Caribbean vacation, the region’s easternmost island is a playground for adventurous spirits. Here you can embrace your inner Indiana Jones in mystical caves, hike in a rainforest full of monkeys, head underwater in a submarine, ride on a steam locomotive, and take a sailing class.

When it’s time to recharge, enjoy a traditional afternoon tea experience—one of the many British cultural nods you’ll see around the island once known as "Little England." Barbados only became a republic in 2021 after more than 50 years of independence, however it remains within the Commonwealth and continues to put its British influence on display.

Turtle Beach by Elegant Hotels allows you to enjoy the convenience of an all-inclusive pricing model with the intimacy of a boutique hotel. Marriott Bonvoy members also will appreciate the ability to book their stay with rewards points. Little adventurers will thrive in the kids’ club, which ties in the local culture through language and cooking classes, as well as the jungle gym, children’s pool, and other family-friendly activities.

4. St. Lucia

Best hurricane-free island for scenery swooners

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort in St. Lucia.

Many people who've visited St. Lucia on a romantic getaway are surprised when I tell them the island is an equally ideal spot to take kids. The same picture-perfect mountains framed by honeymoon suites can be a playground for hikers, with many short and easy trails fit for all ages. Soaking in volcanic hot springs, mud baths, and horseback riding are among the most sought-after activities, while snorkeling and other water sports round out the active options for families.

With its façade reminiscent of a Mediterranean seaside village, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort might make you blink twice. Everything about the resort is undeniably St. Lucian, though, and it has creative ways of immersing families in the local culture—such as through its mascot, Jacquot the Parrot. Among the other highlights for families are movie nights on the beach, bedtime storytelling, a kids’ club, and villas perfect for bigger families. An all-inclusive package is also available.

5. Grenada

Best for culture lovers

Coyaba beachfront at Grand Anse Beach.

If the idea of renting a car and exploring a tiny island full of cultural gems sounds like your perfect vacation, then add Grenada to your family vacation ideas wish list. Here you can set aside built-up beach fronts in favor of unspoiled beaches dotted, aromatic spice plantations, and waterfalls tucked away in the mountains. You can also taste local treats at St. George’s renowned farmer’s market, learn how to whip up delicacies in a family cooking class, swim or snorkel at shallow-water beaches, and take a boat ride to Hog Island for a barbecue picnic.

The excellent Mount Cinnamon is a boutique hotel "spiced" with everything you need to top off the perfect family vacation. Standout features include a scenic botanical trail, swimming pool, private beach club, lawn games, water sports gear, and a Montessori kids club (check beforehand to see if it’ll be open during your stay). And did I mention every accommodation comes with a private verandah?

6. Aruba

Best hurricane-free island for thrill seekers

ATV riding.

You don’t have to choose between a relaxing beach vacation or an action-packed tropical escape, because Aruba has it all. There’s even a private island — De Palm Island — offering all-inclusive packages for fun, including a water park, banana boat rides, zip-lining, and snorkeling. The country’s mostly flat terrain makes way for ATV, UTV (which allows for more passengers), and offroad Jeep adventures. A major bonus for families is Aruba’s wide array of family-friendly resorts, which are destinations in themselves.

Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort has something for just about every family, from spacious suites and 10 on-site dining options, to its variety of beaches, including one where flamingos roam and a separate stretch of shoreline for kids. A youth club and babysitting services make it easy for adults to enjoy a little alone time at dinner, the spa, or casino. Marriott Bonvoy members also can use rewards points toward their stay.

7. Trinidad & Tobago

Best for nature enthusiasts

Treetops accommodation.

In Trinidad and Tobago, you’ll never miss a chance to appreciate the two islands' raw natural beauty. While Trinidad has a built-up urban vibe, neighboring Tobago is all about the beaches and rainforests. Wander through Tobago's Adventure Farm and Nature Reserve, where you can learn about sustainable agriculture, see more than 50 species of birds, and pick your own mangoes and other citrus fruits. When it’s time to cool off, head to the Nylon Pool, an all-natural shallow coral lagoon ideal for youngsters. Other can’t-miss experiences for families include the botanical gardens, Argyle Waterfall (an easy hike), and limestone caverns.

Tobago's Castara Retreats is an intimate family-run eco-resort made up of treehouse-style lodges (what kid doesn’t dream of sleeping in a treehouse?). Hugging a rainforest and two beaches, the property constantly surrounds you with nature while affording a genuinely local experience. Complimentary travel cribs are available for little ones two and under.

8. Bonaire

Best hurricane-free island for snorkeling and scuba diving fanatics

Dive site in Bonaire.

More than 85 dive sites make Bonaire a magnet for scuba divers. The island is also home to numerous shallow coral reefs that you can snorkel or dive directly from the beach, no boat rental necessary. In addition to rarely seeing tropical storms and hurricanes, Bonaire gets very little rain every year compared to other Caribbean islands. Its beautiful weather combined with warm water temperatures and high visibility make the island a top choice for families who want to spend most of their time in the water.

The gorgeous Delfins Beach Resort provides a stepping stone to Bonaire’s diving scene while pampering you with spacious digs, fine dining, two magna pools (an eco-friendly alternative to chlorine), and a private beach. The resort’s crown jewel, however, is its locally acclaimed dive center that offers rental equipment, tank air refills, training, and more.

