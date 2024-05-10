Library users can win prizes through its Summer Learning Challenge

May 10—Pioneer Library System has kicked off its 2024 Summer Learning Challenge with high expectations.

Last year, the system racked up 22 million points, doubling its 11 million point goal.

This year, it has raised its goal to 15 million points.

Prior to 2023, the system had users log the number of minutes that children and adults read during the summer. Last year, PLS changed the rule to include any time spent reading or learning in some other capacity, so one minute of learning is equal to one point.

"There are activity tracks that we encourage people to follow, and any kind of learning counts," said Kelly Sitzman, the system's director of communications and employee development. "We want it to be fun so it's personalized for your family or to you as an individual. If you go to a museum, you can count that."

Sitzman said she is confident the patrons will reach the system's goal, even amid the closure of Norman Central.

"Central is no longer open, but we do have our library lab, and we have our recently refreshed Little Axe location," Sitzman said. "For our Norman residents, the summer learning challenge continues. It has just taken a little bit of a different form this year in terms of where you go to collect materials and prizes."

She said the district has set a goal for all participants to log in 1,000 points, or learning minutes. She said by logging in points, learners will have the chance to win small prizes along the way and have the chance to have their names put in a drawing to win a grand prize. Also, kids and teens who finish the challenge will be able to take home a new book.

If the system reaches its goal, the Pioneer Library Foundation will give a book to all children enrolled whose families are enrolled in WIC across its three counties.

Aiden Street, the system's director of Community Engagement and Learning, said it is important for children to stay engaged with their education throughout the summer to promote learning and prevent "summer slide."

"Summer is such an important time. Our goal with SLC is to engage community members of all ages in connecting, reading, and learning," Street said. "Families who keep reading over the summer can even prevent summer learning loss. Research shows that students who fall behind over the summer are less likely to graduate from high school or go on to college," Street said.

The reading challenge started May 1 and will continue through Aug. 15.

Sitzman said learners can log all the minutes they spend attending PLS activities, and this year, it will bring back popular programs like Yoga with Alpacas.

Yoga with Alpacas will run June 5 at 2 p.m. at Norman East; June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Moore; and June 10 at 2 p.m. at The Well.

"It is health focused. We bring in alpacas from Magnolia Ranch," Sitzman said. "You are given little carrot or celery sticks and while you hold a pose, they come up and visit you. It is a lot of fun."

She said that unlike their spitting llama cousins, alpacas are smaller, well-behaved, and clean, so they are welcome inside the system's buildings.

Other popular programs include Spaghetti Eddie, Skeletons Museum of Osteology, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, USA Taekwondo, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Inspyral Circus, Extreme Animals, Dino O'Dell, R.A.C.E. Dance Collective, Pinot's Palette, Science Museum of Oklahoma, and other PLS Signature Service programming like Teen Connect, Maker Days, and Let's Get Gardening.

Kim Zahller, a librarian at PLS, said programs, reading, and other forms of learning help to foster imagination.

"The best thing about SLC is the fact that your brain is engaged in one of the healthiest activities one can imagine — an activity that is building sophisticated pathways in the brain, igniting imagination, expanding vocabulary, improving empathy, concentration, and social-emotional skills," Zahller said. "Not only that, when grown-ups read to children, play games with them, help them with experiments, take them to zoos and museums and parks or learn a new skill with them, it also strengthens bonds and encourages play, which is children's most underrated mode of learning."

To log in hours, users can set up an account at the library through the Beanstack app. For more information, visit pioneer.beanstack.org or pioneerlibrarysystem.org.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.