Library of Things helping Charlton Kings residents save money

Raechel Kelly said the scheme allowed residents to save money and benefit the environment [BBC]

Borrowing items from a library full of electronic goods has helped village residents save thousands of pounds and benefit the environment.

Charlton Kings Library allows people to borrow a range of items for a set amount of time, for free, in the same way that members can borrow a book.

It said letting residents borrow items, rather than having to buy them, would help with the cost of living crisis.

Resident Carol Febry described the scheme as "absolutely brilliant".

The Library of Things was launched by CK Futures - a division of the parish council - Vision 21 project Planet Cheltenham, and Gloucestershire Libraries.

Residents can borrow pressure washers, carpet cleaners, tools and even chocolate fountains, alongside the library's books.

The electrical items were largely sourced from the community and each item is portable appliance tested (PAT) upon its return, to ensure it is safe for the next person to use.

All that is needed to make use of the library is a free membership card.

Laura has made use of the Library of Things to borrow a carpet cleaner [BBC]

Raechel Kelly, project coordinator of Planet Cheltenham, said it had been estimated that the scheme had saved residents about £6,000 and about 20 tonnes of carbon.

She said there was a "huge environmental impact" associated with making, repairing and disposing of electronic items.

"What I love about it is the narrative around climate action tends to be that you've got to give stuff up, you've got to feel bad about things.

"Actually this is completely changing that story; this is climate action, it's about having more access to stuff and also having fun," added Ms Kelly.

Felicity Parnham said the Library of Things has been a "real collaboration" between the three organisations involved [BBC]

Parish councillor Felicity Parnham said there had been a positive response to the library.

"It's created a huge amount of excitement in the area because people can't get over the fact you can borrow something for free," she said.

"You take it away for a week, you can try it out, you can buy one for yourself or you can keep borrowing it."

Carol Febry borrowed a sewing machine to repair a zip on her husband's jacket [BBC]

Carol Febry borrowed a sewing machine from the library when her own one broke.

"If only I had known about it before, I wouldn't have bought big ticket items like the hedge trimmer," she said.

"I plan to use the library in the summer for a pressure washer and a carpet cleaner, these are all things that are expensive and you'd also have to store them."

It is free to borrow things from the library, but they must be returned within a week [BBC]

Meanwhile, Laura borrowed a carpet cleaner.

"The last time I used one, I hired one as we were moving house," she said.

"I remember it being really stressful and we had two hours and it was quite expensive, whereas this has just involved nipping down to the library.

"It has been really relaxed."

