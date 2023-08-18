Why you can trust us
Blast flies into oblivion with this electric swatter — down to $20 today only (that's 50% off)

Korin Miller
·3 min read
Taking out flies that have buzzed into your home is a borderline sport. You need to have impressive hand-eye coordination and the ability to strike fast. If you feel like you're racking up more misses than hits, it's time to consider an electric fly swatter. These impressive devices help deliver an electric shock when they come into contact with flies, allowing you to take them down from mid-air. Sound like something you need in your life? Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices by a whopping 50% on the popular LiBa Electric Fly Swatter Racket. (Heads up: There are also deals on LiBa bug zappers today if you want something stationary.)

LiBa Electric Fly Swatter Racket

$20$40Save $20

This handy tool can take out flies and mosquitoes like it's nothing. It's rechargeable, so you don't need to stress about batteries.

$20 at Amazon

The LiBa swatter offers two modes to help you take out flying pest. Manual mode delivers 4,000 volts of power to zap any flying insect that comes into contact with its grid. (A triple layer of safety mesh helps offer protection for your fingers, by the way.) An LED light helps you see bugs flying around, even in dim conditions.

The swatter's auto mode lets flies and mosquitoes come to it. Just click it on, pop it on its base and watch it use ultraviolet light to lure flying pests in, before zapping them.

There's no need to stress about batteries with this zapper: It has a rechargeable lithium battery that fires up again easily with the help of the included charging base.

Oh! It's also lightweight. At just half a pound, it's easy to swing around.

fly swatters
Flip between two modes for maximum bug-killing power. (Photo: Amazon)

More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers rave about how simple — and efficient — the LiBa fly swatter is. "We had the literal worst fly problem since Pharaoh refused to let Moses's people go. Seriously. We tried everything. Nothing worked," said a happy customer. "When I tell you there is not ONE FLY TO BE SEEN I am not exaggerating. If I could give it 10 stars, I would. If it broke down TODAY, the day after I bought it, I would buy another one. If they would have had this in Egypt they would never have been let go because Pharaoh would have been like nah son, I got no problems with these flies."

One fan said they've really gotten into using the swatter. "Works really well and it’s so fun to use," they shared. "Feels like you are playing sport; chasing after flies and smacking them. What a thrill!"

Another satisfied shopper raved about using the swatter in auto mode. "Now the flies that do come around don't even bother with flying on my monitor or my TV screens like they used to. They just go straight to this bug zapper," they said. "They seem to LOVE the lights in the LiBa Bug Zapper."

This sale is just for today. Save 50% and take out pesky flies while you can!

