'You shouldn’t be disgusted when you take a shower': This top-selling liner is on sale for $10 — today only

Aside from the physically immobile or certain old-timey-inclined folk who insist on a bath-only cleanliness regimen, we all take showers — (hopefully) lots of them. It's such a regular part of life that it's easy to forget about the accouterments of our lather-up, rinse-down routine. When it comes to our shower curtain liner, more often than not we don't think to change it until it tells us it needs to be changed — by a fetid, mildewy smell or the slow, then fast emergence of a gross brownish-gray-green film around its base. Nasty stuff, all of it.

And you almost never have a replacement ready, let alone a durable, mildew-resistant one that you can depend on day in and day out. Well, here's your chance to get ahead of the game, economically: Amazon is having a special sale on Liba shower products, including this stalwart funk-shield for just 10 bucks (down from $17) — you can afford to buy two or three so that you won't be caught off guard when it's time to switch it out...which will be much further down the road than with most of the flimsy, water-retaining models out there.

Amazon LiBa PEVA Shower Curtain Liner $10 $17 Save $7 Made of eco-friendly PEVA material, this liner will keep your shower fresh and mildew-free. Metal grommets and a trio of magnets ensure that it'll install quickly, slide like a breeze and stay put when you need it to. $10 at Amazon

This clear, 72" by 72" liner is large enough to accommodate just about any shower setup, its magnetized base ensuring that it stays snug against the side of most tubs. It's made of environmentally agreeable PEVA material with nary a trace of chlorine or PVC, which means you won't get assaulted with a waft of plastic-y odor when you take it out of the package. It is, of course, waterproof and formulated to foster bead formation and quick H2O roll-off (less lingering water = less mildew). A reinforced header and metal grommets ensure that it'll slide smoothly across your rod and stay secure.

We dare say this Liba liner will impress so much that you may decide you don't need a top curtain at all.

The Liba liner looks so good that it can take the place of a fancy outer shower curtain, even in a designer bathroom. (Photo: Getty Images)

With all that going for it, no wonder more than 144,000 Amazon reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on this curtain. This one admired its Goldilocks-perfect weight: "Not too thick that it's hard to move around and not too thin that it creeps up on you in the shower."

Captain Obvious also sung its praises. "You shouldn't be disgusted when you take a shower," they opined, adding: "I allowed my previous shower curtain to accumulate mildew and soap film until it was physically revolting to take a shower.... A few weeks back I purchased this item, and enthusiastically hung it in my tub...after several weeks the Liba is just as clear, clean and fresh as the day it was hung."

"My husband liked it so much he requested that we use this curtain in the future," said this repeat customer. "It really is anti-bacterial and very easy to rinse off. It has held up well without tearing at hooks. I really like the magnets and how easily this curtain sheds water. Also, there was no gassing off when the curtain is new."

Amazon LiBa PEVA Shower Curtain Liner $10 $17 Save $7 Made of eco-friendly PEVA material, this liner will keep your shower fresh and mildew-free. Metal grommets and a trio of magnets ensure that it'll install quickly, slide like a breeze and stay put when you need it to. $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.