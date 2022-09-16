Amazon's No.1 bestselling back massager is just $16, today only — save 55%!

Regularly relieving sore muscles in your back, neck and shoulders is a must, but those spots can be hard to reach on your own. Well, heads up: Amazon is running a one-day sale on a mega-popular massager that's specially designed to hit those hard-to-reach spots. It's called the LiBa massager and, just for today, it's a whopping 55% off.

The LiBa massager features a unique design to help you target muscles in your back, neck and shoulders without needing to shell out for a masseuse or call in a friend to help. The massage has different nodes and curves you can use to hit the right spot, depending on the area you need to massage.

A nice perk: This massager weighs less than a pound, so you don't have to worry about your hands and arms getting tired while you use it. It also features a comfortable grip, making it easy to handle, even for longer periods of time.

Massage your back and shoulders with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

The LiBa is even BPA-free and hypoallergenic, meaning you don't need to stress about it causing an allergic reaction. The whole thing is crafted from fiberglass-infused material for a strong massager you don't have to stress about breaking when you really get in there. And, while color probably isn't the first thing you look for when shopping for a massager, it's good to know that the LiBa comes in several shades, including teal, purple, black and navy.

An army of Amazon shoppers swear the LiBa has helped relieve their muscle soreness and pain. One five-star fan with chronic neck and shoulder pain shared this: "I go to massage therapy regularly but I can't seem to stop scrunching up my shoulders at my desk job when I'm working on the computer. This thing is incredible. You can put it on a knot and put as much pressure on it as you can possibly stand. I'm in love."

This on-sale tool comes in several different shades. (Photo: Amazon)

A fellow happy massager gave this device top marks for being easy to use. "My massage therapist recommended this to me," they said. "He gave me a few simple instructions, but my favorite part is that this came with step by step pictured instructions. Very easy for me to understand, operate and refer back to. I don’t have to remember each technique because I can always refer back to the instructions."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Again, this deal is just for today. Don't miss your chance to treat your aching muscles — and save 55%!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

