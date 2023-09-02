LGBT prison staff guide helps criminals ‘shirk their legal responsibilities’

An LGBT jail staff guide in which a trans woman blamed their violent crimes on being misgendered is helping prisoners to “shirk their legal responsibilities,” critics say.

Officials were also accused of breaching the civil service code after it was revealed the gender identity toolkit for prison and probation staff accuses “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs)” and “gender critical feminists” of being “the driving force of anti-trans hate in the UK”.

On Saturday night a source close to Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, said the minister has ordered an urgent review into how the toolkit came to be published and stressed that the views expressed in the document do not represent the position of ministers.

The toolkit, entitled “Understanding & working with Trans, Intersex and Non-Binary individuals” and published on the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) intranet in March 2023, claims newspapers, including The Telegraph, spread “malicious information to incite fear and hatred of anyone with a minority gender identity”.

The guidance features descriptions of the “lived experiences” of transgender prisoners, called “service users”, and prison staff.

One ex-convict, who admits to having spent 17 years in prison, said: “I finally understood that I was trans and came out to my family when I was 10.”

“Unfortunately, they were not accepting and the next few years involved a lot of instability and physical and emotional abuse.”

“This resulted in me internalising all my frustration and anger, and lashing out at others. This resulted in me seriously hurting two people and being sent to prison.”

‘Nonsense woke advice’

Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP, told The Telegraph: “This toolkit seems to be about going easy on a prisoner who uses the trans issue to blame others for their criminality.”

“There is no excuse for violent crime resulting in 17 years in prison.”

“This is another bit of nonsense woke advice that helps criminal perpetrators shirk their legal responsibilities in favour of their assumed rights.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former leader of the house of commons, said: “For a diversity network in the MoJ to promote the ‘lived experience’ of a prisoner who refuses to take responsibility for his serious and violent crimes mocks the justice system.”

“These extremists should not be promoting their radical ideology using taxpayers’ money and ministers must stop such political messages emanating from civil servants.

“It is time for this Government to stop funding Whitehall’s woke propaganda.”

Helen Joyce, the Director of Advocacy for campaign group Sex Matters, said: “Civil servants attacking gender critical voices and mainstream newspapers as spreading ‘hate’ and ‘malicious information’ in official documents are not only breaching their statutory duty to be impartial and politically neutral, but insulting the vast majority of the British public, and I suspect MoJ officials, who believe in biological reality.”

“It is highly concerning that this official toolkit was made available to prison staff, and suggests that ministers do not have a proper grip on their departments.”

The guidance was composed in September 2020 by Pride in Prison & Probation (PIPP), an MoJ network for LGBT staff.

The document, which is over 16,000 words long, claims to be “suited to accompany official policy framework and guidance as explanatory notes”.

Prison staff are told “it is always best to ask a person which pronouns they prefer” which may include, on top of male and female pronouns, the so-called “neopronouns”, “Ze”, “Zir”, “Xe” and “Xyrs”.

Examples are included on how to use these pronouns, such as “Hir/zir eyes twinkle”, “Xyr eyes twinkle” and “That is xyrs”.

Misgendering is described as “not only disrespectful but deeply offensive” and a cartoon is featured of two adults looking at a baby with the caption: “What a cute … baby. What is its name?”

Newspapers and magazines criticised

In a section entitled “Recognising Discrimination”, officials are told “malicious information” about trans people “is most prevalent in newspapers which are key sources of information for service users [prisoners]”, with headlines cited from The Daily Mail, The Telegraph, The Sun, The Mirror and The Economist.

The document describes “key features of these reports and malicious information” as including claims “that trans extremists/activists are trying to remove gendered terms”, “trans rights erode women’s/lesbians rights” and “that supporting trans children is child abuse”.

In an earlier section of the document, staff are told to “try to avoid using gendered language and instead use neutral terms such as partner”.

The controversial trans children group, Mermaids, is promoted twice in the toolkit, and described as “a charity which supports young people and their families” that “also work to raise awareness of gender non-conformity in children”.

Label a ‘genderbread person’

In September 2022, the Charity Commission launched an investigation into Mermaids for failure of management and governance after it was revealed that the charity had sent chest binders to young teenagers without their parents’ consent.

The toolkit urges workplaces to use “touch-point mapping”, defined as “looking at the points of contact a person has with your workplace from start to finish and analysing them to identify how they indicate a LGBTI+ inclusive attitude”.

Prison officials are asked whether in reception areas there is “anything signalling LGBTI+ friendliness, such as a rainbow window sticker, on entry?” or “a clear equality & diversity statement on display which includes mention of sexual orientation and gender identity?”

Likewise, waiting rooms should feature “posters which display positive images and statements regarding LGBTI+ people”.

Civil servants are tested for their knowledge of the topics covered in the document by being asked to label a “genderbread person” with symbols that “denote the features which make up identity”.

They are also asked to identify six LGBT flags, including the gender fluid, agender and genderqueer flags.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “This is an old guidebook created by an agency staff network – its contents were not properly approved prior to being communicated, it does not represent the views of the department or the Government, and the Lord Chancellor has asked for an urgent review to be commissioned into this agency publication.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.