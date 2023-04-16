Amazon just slashed prices on LG soundbars and subwoofer combos — from $247

Get superior sound at an incredible discount! (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your audio setup for summer entertaining? Amazon just dropped can't-miss deals on LG sound bars and subwoofer combos. The mega-retailer is offering up to 50% off select models, including the popular LG S80QY 3.1.3ch soundbar for $497, down from $900! LG is known not only for their TVs, but also for their audio equipment, and these soundbars prove it.

Amazon LG S65Q 3.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer $247 $400 Save $153 This soundbar uses fancy algorithms to automatically adjust sound levels based on the viewed content type — clear vocals in sports, thunderous bass in live music and dynamic sound in action movies. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer. $247 at Amazon

The first — and most affordable — of LG's soundbars, this offers two channels and a booming subwoofer that will turn your living room into a theater. It uses algorithms to automatically optimize the sound for whatever you are watching. This means you don't need to be tech savvy to get a great viewing and listening experience; the hardware will take care of that for you.

"This affordable soundbar has SUPERB stereo sound!" shared an excited shopper. "I have been missing out!! The subwoofer without a doubt is a MUST HAVE with soundbars. When watching movies, the sound truly envelops the room — you feel like you're in a movie theater! So great!!!"

LG LG GX Soundbar with Subwoofer $497 $1,000 Save $503 With 3.1 channel surround and a wireless sub, this handy soundbar will immerse you in whatever you watch. $497 at Amazon

The LG GX Soundbar is a whopping 50% off, bringing its price down to just $497 from the usual price of $1,000. Impressive, right? What's even better is the size; this soundbar is only 1.2 inches thick, intended to match the thickness of the GX OLED TV. It's also Dolby Atmos compatible, and works with HDMI eARC to transmit sound through an HDMI port for better quality audio.

"Fantastic sound bar," said one reviewer. "This soundbar sounds amazing 100% of the time now, the bass is perfect for the smaller room we have it in(7x15) too.

Amazon LG S80QY 3.1.3ch Soundbar $497 $900 Save $403 This soundbar uses Dolby Atmos for an immersive experience and IMAX Enhanced solution that makes you feel like you're in a movie theater. $497 at Amazon

This sound bar is for people who take their entertainment seriously — that means if you have a giant TV with a crystal clear picture, this sound bar will give you the audio quality your TV deserves.

"Just downsized our house from a full blown 9:2 surround system to (OMG) a soundbar in the living room," shared a satisfied shopper. "As an audiophile I thought this would be terrible, not so. This is just fine as we really listen more in our bedroom than the living room now."

If you're looking for the absolute creme de la creme of LG soundbars, the S95QR is what you want. At more than $500 off, this is a great value. It includes a soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speakers to create a truly immersive home theatre experience with 9.1 channel surround sound. The soundbar is even compatible with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

"What was that? that sound... Oh that's just your neighbor pissed off banging on the wall and then the police knocking at your door because they think WW3 has just started in your living room," said one reviewer. "I've become a menace to society with this thing and I love it."

