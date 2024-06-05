Lexington Pride Restaurant Week: 18 options at local breweries, coffee shops, bars
One of Lexington’s most diverse dining events is returning. Lexington Pride Restaurant Week, which features food and drink specials in support of the city’s LGBTQ+ community, will be June 7-15.
Several of the participating businesses will feature a select menu item as their “Pride Special.” Prices will vary.
A portion of all proceeds received from the week will be given to the Lexington Pride Center to assist with funding for the 16th annual Lexington Pride Festival on June 29.
“Bring your friends, family, and loved ones to enjoy fantastic food, vibrant community vibes, and a chance to make a difference,” Lexington Pride Festival’s website states about Pride Restaurant Week. “Let’s celebrate diversity and pride together while indulging in some culinary delights!”
Restaurants, bars with Pride items
▪ Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, 114 Church St., 859-469-8440.
▪ Third Street Stuff & Coffee , 257 N Limestone #1, 859-255-5301.
▪ High on Art & Coffee , 523 E High St., 859-576-3981.
▪ The Human Bean , 1946 Harrodsburg Rd., 859-523-1301, 2644 Richmond Rd., 859-303-6996. ▪ North Lime Coffee & Donuts , 101 West Loudon Ave., 859-407-1374, 3101 Clays Mill Rd., 859-303-6114. ▪ Martine’s Pastries , 400 E Third St., 859-231-9110.
▪ Crank & Boom , 1210 Manchester St., 859-288-2176, 3101 Clays Mill Rd. #301, 859-682-3035.
▪ The Futile Bakery , 399 Waller Ave. STE 130, 859-519-6967.
▪ Bluegrass Distillers , 501 W 6th St. #165, 859-217-2377. ▪ Country Boy Brewing , 436 Chair Ave., 859-554-6200. ▪ West Sixth Brewing , 501 W 6th St. #100, 859-705-0915. ▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar , 3191 Beaumont Centre Cir., 859-533-9777. ▪ Old North Bar , 101 W Loudon Ave., 859-299-5565. ▪ County Club , 555 Jefferson St., 859-367-0263.
▪ Mad Mushroom , 561 S. Broadway, 859-252-3278, 3340, Clays Mill Rd., 859-296-9646.
▪ girlsgirlsgirls Burritos , 395 S Limestone, 859-285-6853.
▪ Sam’s Hotdog Stand (only on June 29 during PrideFest), 105 N Limestone, 859-469-8316. ▪ Good Foods Co-Op , 455 Southland Dr., 859-278-1813.
