A Lexington home decor store is one of the ‘best in the South,’ Southern Living says

A Lexington boutique that began in a vacant garage during the coronavirus pandemic was recently recognized by Southern Living for its uniquely curated home decor.

Now located on National Avenue, Syers Browning contains a mixture of individualized modern and antique decor and dinnerware.

The variety of distinctive items found at the store undoubtedly led to Southern Living’s decision to name the boutique as one of the top 30 home decor stores in their recent “Best of the South” issue published April 5. The article stated the selected stores represent “can’t-miss destinations for unique items to make your house a beautiful home.”

In the article, Southern Living highlighted Janice Leake, one of the founders of Syers Browning, for the way she interacts with customers.

“Customer service at Syers Browning goes beyond nice gift wrap and friendly, knowledgeable employees,” the article states. “Janice wants to get to know you and show you exactly how to style that French wall basket you just got.”

Leake said Thursday her store’s feature in Southern Living was a full-circle moment for her since she always received a copy of Southern Living from her mother for Christmas.

“Southern Living has been near and dear to my heart all my life,” Leake said.

If you’re looking to shop for your home, Syers Browning is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 949 National Ave., Suite 175. They can be contacted at 859-407-1700 and can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Other nearby stores featured by Southern Living include Jayne Thompson Antiques in Harrodsburg, and Reed Smythe & Company and Heirloom Artifacts in Nashville.

Jayne Thompson Antiques, founded in 1990, specializes in antique furniture and home items and offers design, restoration and custom building services. It features inventory in shows around the country and is open by appointment only.

The Southern Living article states buyers seek out the store for their “unmatched expertise, breadth of inventory, fierce commitment to quality, and excellent service.”

Lori Finke, who co-runs Jayne Thompson Antiques with her husband, said she appreciated Southern Living didn’t only feature “fast furniture” and stores in urban areas.

“I really like that they’re focusing on quality antiques,” Finke said.

Jayne Thompson Antiques is located at 847 Kennedy Bridge Road in Harrodsburg and can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Southern Living’s best home decor stores in the South

Here are excerpts of what Southern Living had to say about each of the other home decor stores named as the best in the South (in no particular order):

“There’s a dreamy, otherworldly quality,” The Paris Market in Savannah, Georgia

“Your one-stop destination for furniture and interior design,” Cobblestone & Vine in Little Rock, Arkansas

“[For the] array of signature artisan-made goods, the goal is supporting other cultures as opposed to historical preservation,” Polished Coconut in Miami, Florida

“A riot of bold colors and textures,” The Shade Shop in Charlottesville, Virginia

“With gorgeous vignettes every way you turn, inspiration is never far away,” Blue Print in Austin and Dallas, Texas

“There’s always something new to discover in the ever-changing inventory,” Hunt in Jackson, Mississippi

“[A] contemporary spin on classic elements,” Biscuit Home in Houston, Texas

“Each piece is chosen and displayed with care,” Domain in Catonsville, Maryland

“Inventory is heavy on vintage furnishings but spans a broad range of styles, price points, and regions,” Union Camp Collective in Raleigh, North Carolina

“Vignettes lean toward sophisticated silhouettes and classic forms,” SummerHouse in Ridgeland, Mississippi

“Obvious appreciation for the outdoors can also be seen,” The Bower Decor Market in Triadelphia, West Virginia

“This place has it all,” Elizabeth Stuart in Pleasant, South Carolina





“A carefully selected inventory that includes exclusive goods,” Dixon Rye in Atlanta, Georgia





“Evidence of her [the owner’s] expertise and passion is everywhere,” MoModerne in St. Louis, Missouri

“One of Nashville’s most beautiful boutiques,” Reed Smythe & Company in Nashville, Tennessee

“It’s hard to leave either of their shops without finding a new obsession,” Manse in Alexandria, Virginia

“As much a gift to the local area as it is a business endeavor,” 80 Acre Market in Gilmer, Texas





“A handsome studio and shop,” Wentworth in Charleston, South Carolina

“At Kurtz Collection, great interiors begin with the right floor coverings,” Kurtz Collection in Wilmington, Delaware and Glen Mills, Pennsylvania





“[Full of] objects that’ll add personality or a touch of humor to your space,” TA Lorton in Tulsa, Oklahoma

“A trip here is unforgettable,” Eclectic Home in New Orleans, Louisiana

“Traditional antiques [...] mingle with funky custom items,” Casa Gusto in West Palm Beach, Florida





“Their well-edited inventory reflects that open-door ethos and encompasses everything,” ALKMY in Birmingham, Alabama

“The shop’s dreamy atmosphere makes it an easy spot to lose track of time,” Heirloom Artifacts in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Plenty of charm to spare,” Pillar & Post in Washington, D.C.

“No matter what style you’re looking for, you’re likely to find it,” Cotswold Marketplace in Charlotte, North Carolina

“A wonderland of striking settings,” Design Supply in Birmingham, Alabama

“For those who love home furnishings with long histories and fascinating backgrounds, this place truly is paradise,” The Paradise Antiques in Middleburg, Virginia

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.