Lexington food truck known for vegan ‘bone-in’ wings, oatmeal ‘creme pies’ opens cafe

Moody Mike’s, a local vegan food truck, opened June 20 in the former Broomwagon Cafe spot on North Limestone in Lexington.

For now, the cafe at 802 N. Limestone right across from Greyline Station, is serving coffee and a few breakfast items.

Husband and wife owners Antoine and Michael Harris will continue to operate out of the food truck kitchen for now.

Moody Mike’s participated in the annual SoulFeast Black Restaurant Week June 17-23 and will serve “Henny butter shrimp” on a bed of rice and arugula as well as other vegan specials.

Moody Mike’s “Henny Butter Shrimp”

Michael and Antoine Harris are bringing their Moody Mike’s vegan menu to the former Broomwagon cafe space on North Limestone, next door to the bike shop.

The food regularly has diners asking, “Are you sure this is vegan?” with lookalikes (and taste-alikes) such as “bone-in” wings, “chicken” and dumplings and Little Debbie-style vegan oatmeal “creme pies.”

Moody Mike’s “bone-in chicken wings” for vegans, who can choose from 18 sauces.

Moody Mike’s also serves sweets such as “oatmeal creme pies” for desserts.

The cafe plans to add hours and menu items and eventually will be serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, Michael Harris said.

Moody Mike’s

Where: 802 N. Limestone

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the coffee shop and 4 to 9 p.m. for the food truck. Open Sunday 1 to 9 p.m.

Online: Facebook.com/moodymikesveganfood

