Lexington Farmers Market launches new era with weekday location. Here are the details

If you’re craving fresh local vegetables and fruits in the middle of the week, there’s a new spot to look.

The Lexington Farmers Market is officially opening on June 4 at 737 National Ave. in a lot near the end of North Ashland Avenue. Dozens of tents will be on site at the height of summer with fresh local corn, tomatoes, strawberries, peaches, greens, flowers, bread and more.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

The hours for the weekday market is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday (or until vendors sell out, which is usually well before 4 p.m.) The market will be active and open through mid-November.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables will be available at the Lexington Farmers Market sales on Tuesday and Thursday on National Avenue beginning June 4.

Street parking is available on National and on Ashland. The nearest Lextran bus stops are at the JIF plant and the McDonald’s on Winchester Road.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT cards and participates in a variety of other benefit programs including the Kentucky Double Dollars program that matches some purchases made with EBT, WIC Farmers’ Market vouchers and Senior Farmers Market vouchers. FreshRX for mothers-to-be on Medicaid also may be available.

The farmers markets offer a wide range of produce, including flowers, meats and eggs.

The new farmers market spot is near the new location of several restaurants including Blue Door Smokehouse, Void Sake, Wild Lab Bakery and the new Sav’s Gourmet Ice Cream.

Mirror Twin Brewing and Rolling Oven Pizza are on the other side of the new market location.

Why did the Lexington Farmers Market move?

The market is moving its downtown Tuesday and Thursday sale days to National Avenue permanently to make way for planned construction on the Rupp Arena parking lot and the Broadway and Maxwell Avenue lot where the market has been for decades.

In May 2023, Lexington Center Corporation signed a deal with The Webb Companies and Dallas-Based Lincoln Property Company to redevelop the 17-acre parking lot across from the newly renovated Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena on West High Street.

The project will include a hotel, apartments, retail and a downtown grocery store, as well as five parking garages, one of which will be on the corner lot used by the farmers market for more than 20 years.

Local farmers markets offer seasonal fresh vegetables and fruits, including heirloom varieties of tomatoes.

Other local farmers markets in Lexington

▪ The Lexington Farmers Market also is launching its Wednesday evening market in the Gardenside neighborhood on June 5. The market on Alexandria Drive near the post office is open 4 to 7 p.m. from June through September.

▪ The Chevy Chase Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays 8 a.m. to noon at 200 Colony Blvd., in the Anglican Church parking lot. Street parking is available.

The Greater Gardenside Farmers Market is every Wednesday through August at Gardenside Plaza.

Lexington neighborhood grocery making a comeback, brings back popular lunch sandwiches

Popular pizza restaurant lost to COVID pandemic is back in Lexington as food truck

Mexican restaurant faces eviction from high-profile spot in Lexington dining district

Longtime Lexington Thai restaurant owner announces a big change is coming

Pizza is the main dish at Frankfort pub but you can also take local flavors home