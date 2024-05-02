Lexington brewery teaming up with Mexican restaurant, launching new margarita beer

Craft beer goes great with craft tacos. It’s a lesson that Country Boy Brewing founder Daniel “D.H.” Harrison experienced first-hand dining at a Georgetown Mexican restaurant near the taproom.

Country Boy’s beer makers often grabbed lunch there and Harrison loved the food so much he’s adding their tacos to the Lexington taproom permanently, full-time.

Country Boy Brewing is bringing Tienda San Juan Taqueria, a family-owned restaurant, to the Chair Avenue taproom, beginning on May 5 with a full Cinco de Mayo celebration that includes the release of a new margarita flavored beer.

Daniel “DH” Harrison co-founder of Country Boy Brewing, with Edgar Sanchez, co-owner of Tienda San Juan Taqueria in Georgetown. The restaurant is lunch spot popular with Country Boy’s beer makers, who are bringing San Juan’s menu of tacos and more to the Lexington taproom permanently.

“San Juan is one of our favorite lunch spots in Georgetown, and we want to share the family’s amazing food with our friends across the state,” Harrison said in a statement. “Beer and tacos are the perfect combination.”

San Juan will serve handmade street tacos and birria, burritos and quesadillas to go with Country Boy’s menu of craft beers such as flagship labels Cougar Bait, Shotgun Wedding, Cliff Jumper and Halfway Home.

Three Street Tacos from Tienda San Juan Taqueria featuring slow roasted pork, beef, and chicken. San Juan Lexington will open May 5 at Country Boy Brewing on Chair Avenue.

The Georgetown restaurant, which opened eight years ago on Broadway, is staying; this will be a second location. Owners and married couple Juana Araujo and Edgar Sanchez built a following first with lunch regulars and families with a food truck then added the brick-and-mortar business. Their restaurant serves authentic Mexican food including classic family recipes for salsa, sauces and more.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to join Country Boy in Lexington,” said Juana Araujo, in a statement. “It is going to be amazing to bring our recipes to our friends in Lexington.”

They plan to launch with their full menu in an all-day fiesta.

New Country Boy Brewing margarita-style beer

About that beer: On Cinco de Mayo, Country Boy Brewing is launching Coug-a-Rita, made with lightly roasted malts and flavored with agave, lime and orange. At a 9.5 alcohol by volume, Country Boy plans to serve it over ice, margarita style.

The Lexington taproom previously served burgers and other pub fare, said spokesman Pete Weiss, but they discontinued that a few weeks ago to make way for the new menu.

Country Boy’s Georgetown taproom will continue to serve a menu of barbecue, burgers and hot dogs, sandwiches, wings, pizzas, salads and appetizers.

San Juan Lexington will open May 5 at Country Boy Brewing on Chair Avenue. The Georgetown restaurant serves birria tacos made with slow roasted pork with a side of birria dipping sauce.

San Juan Lexington at Country Boy Brewing

Where: 436 Chair Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Online: Countryboybrewing.com

