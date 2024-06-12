Lexington’s 2-mile downtown trail system wins another national award

A national engineering group has selected Lexington’s Town Branch Commons, a more than 2-mile trail through downtown, for a national award.

The American Council of Engineering Companies selected the project for a National Recognition Award.

This is the third national award the trail system, which connects the Town Branch and the Legacy trails, has received over the past several years.

Howard Florence rides his bicycle along the Town Branch Commons trail near Midland Avenue in Lexington, Ky., following a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, for the completion of the more than two-mile trail through downtown.

The trail goes through much of downtown starting at Central Bank Center. It goes down Vine Street, up Midland Avenue to Third Street. It was completed in 2022, took four years to build and cost $22 million.

It was the brainchild of former Mayor Jim Gray, who’s now secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The Town Branch Commons is part of a nearly decade-long overhaul of downtown that included the renovation and expansion of Central Bank Center and the Town Branch Park, a 10-acre park adjacent to Central Bank Center scheduled to open in 2025.

“Being awarded a national ACEC award for the Town Branch Commons is a testament to the project’s excellence, and our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the vision of a more accessible and beautiful city for all residents and visitors,” said Brandi Peacher, the city’s Director of Project Management who oversaw the construction of the trail.

Town Branch Commons was designed by SCAPE Landscape Architecture and the engineering was overseen by Gresham Smith.

“This project will continue to have a profound impact for decades to come, serving as a highly functional piece of infrastructure and an exemplary complete streets initiative that promotes safety, accessibility, and economic vitality for our entire community,” Peacher said.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the multi-use trail through downtown has also been a boon for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The linear park and trail system provides safe, accessible transportation for pedestrians and bicyclists, creating a connector for neighborhoods, people, and public spaces,” Gorton said.

The National Recognition Award ceremony, held in Washington DC last month, celebrated exceptional engineering projects across the nation.

Town Branch Commons previously won an award from the American Society of Landscape Architects and a 2022 Environmental Excellence award from the Federal Highway Administration.