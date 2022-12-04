Dry skin and itchy throat be gone! Amazon's #1 bestselling humidifier is on sale for just $70

Feeling parched? I'll bet you are. With our radiators and furnaces turned up, we all get a little dehydrated this time of year and no amount of water we drink can help us get back to our normal, dewy selves. Unless, of course we get a little hydro boost from a humidifier. These gadgets can help you get you through the night without having to chug a gallon of water and right now, you can this one from Levoit for just $70 — it also happens to be an Amazon #1 Best Seller.

LEVOIT LEVOIT Humidifier $70 $80 Save $10 In addition to humidifying your home for up to 60 hours at a time, you can control this humidifier from your smartphone with the app. It also has an Alexa integration that you can use to activate it with your voice. $70 at Amazon

Unlike the humidifiers of yore, this one is so high-tech, you can operate by talking to it — if you have already have an Alexa enabled device like the Amazon Echo. But you don't need an Echo to use it — it has an app that you can use to turn it on or put it on a schedule to activate it — which is one of the features the nearly 15,000 five-star fans love about it.

"It’s awesome that I can control from the app on my phone and it’s putting out the exact amount of mist I’d expect," shared a rave reviewer. "I have it on automatic currently until I can see how much feels comfortable to me. My upper living space is only 700 square feet and this is perfect. I could feel the difference in the air within 3 hours yesterday."

If that's just too Jetsons for you, you can also just use the buttons to turn it on and enjoy quiet rehydration — another feature shoppers enjoy.

"I dare you to hear it running at night…not even water gurgling!" gushed another happy shopper.

Your house is about to get a lot more comfortable. (Photo: Amazon)

The tank holds six liters of water and can keep your environment humid for up to 60 hours and has a night light if you need it.

"You can fill it from the top so no more trying to lug around a big tank and trying not to spill it all over," reported another five-star fan. "It is so quiet it’s not even noticeable. It has a light in the tank if you want to use it as a night light or you can have the light off and also turn off the display lights, so no annoying lights in your room as you’re trying to sleep."

The size of the tank also makes it easy to stay tidy.

"I got it right before getting my tonsils out last winter," shared another satisfied customer. "It has a lot of good features but my favorite is how easy it is to clean. The wide opening makes it easy reach inside and clean the tank. I’m very sensitive to noise and light when I am trying to sleep. I love how quiet it is and having the option to turn off all of the lights."

"We have a cast iron pellet stove that dries our house and sinuses out!" wrote a five-star fan. "This thing is amazing! I love knowing the humidity level and the auto level so it shuts off if humidity rises keeps from water build up on the floor around the unit. It also doesn't need refilled as often that way."

