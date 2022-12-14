'We're all sneezing less': Grab this bestselling smart air purifier for $45 off at Amazon, today only

Whether you suffer from allergies or simply appreciate fresh indoor air, you know that an air purifier can make a tremendous difference in your life. If you have pets, live in a smoky environment or spend a lot of time in a space with less-than-ideal ventilation, an air purifier is even more important. Well, heads up: Amazon is running a one-day sale on mega-popular Levoit Air Purifiers — save up to 30%! There are several models marked down, but you definitely don't want to miss the Levoit Air Purifier H13, which is marked down to $105 (was $150).

Amazon Levoit H13 Air Purifier $105 $150 Save $45 This baby is specially designed to filter out pet hair and dander to help you get allergy relief. It reduces up to 99.97% of harmful air pollutants, smoke, pollen, mold spores, dust mites and more. $105 at Amazon

Having clean, healthy air to breathe is clearly a must. And, if you struggle with allergies, it's especially crucial that you're breathing in top quality air. The best way to ensure that at home? Use a good air purifier. The right air purifier filters out dust and other allergens floating around your home, leaving near-perfect air circulating. It also keeps air feeling fresh, clean and crisp.

The Levoit H13 Air Purifier is sized for rooms up to 219 square feet. Just over 14 inches high, it's small enough to sit atop a nightstand or console, but just fine on the floor as well. It also has a night light, which you can keep on or off.

Sleek and simple, it's easy on the eyes, no matter where you place it. "The air purifier has a sleek and modern look, with a compact and lightweight design that is easy to use and transport," shares a five-star fan. "The air purifier also has a user-friendly interface, with a simple and intuitive control panel that allows you to easily adjust the settings and control the fan speed."

Small but mighty: Levoit's Air Purifier has a three-stage filtration system that handles pet dander, allergens, odor and more. (Photo: Amazon)

This reviewer agrees with how effective the little machine is: "I’m so happy I bought this and 10/10 recommend it. Our air smells cleaner, we’re all sneezing less including our toddler, and it’s overall the best purchase I’ve made."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Amazon Levoit H13 Air Purifier $105 $150 Save $45 Control all the action from your phone, so you never have to leave your bed! $105 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

