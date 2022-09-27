'Works like a dream!' You can grab this top-rated air purifier for only $43 right now

Whether you suffer from allergies or simply appreciate fresh indoor air, you know that an air purifier can make a tremendous difference in your life. If you have pets, live in a smoky environment or spend a lot of time in a space with less-than-ideal ventilation, an air purifier is even more important.

One of the best out there is the Levoit Air Purifier — and Amazon just slashed the price to just $43 (was $50).

LEVOIT LEVOIT Air Purifier $42 $50 Save $8 $42 at Amazon This baby is specially designed to filter out pet hair and dander to help you get allergy relief. It also doubles as an aromatherapy machine.

Having clean, healthy air to breathe is clearly a must. And, if you struggle with allergies, it's especially crucial that you're breathing in top-quality air. The best way to ensure that at home? Use a good air purifier. The right air purifier filters out dust and other allergens floating around your home, leaving near-perfect air circulating. It also keeps air feeling fresh, clean and crisp.

The Levoit Air Purifier is sized for rooms up to 71 square feet. Just 10 inches high, it's small enough to sit atop a nightstand or console, but just fine on the floor as well. You can even add drops of your favorite essential oils to the device to turn it into an aromatherapy machine.

Sleek and simple, it's easy on the eyes, no matter where you place it. "Can't say enough about this little air purifier," wrote one shopper. "So quiet, yet so powerful! This air purifier does its job well and does it quietly. I noticed a tremendous difference in air quality the first day I started using it. Gone are the morning stuffiness and headaches I was becoming accustomed to. Noise is MINIMAL when set to fan speed 1. Quiet and reliable - did I mention it works?! It actually works!!!"

Small but mighty: Levoit's Air Purifier has a three-stage filtration system that handles pet dander, allergens, odor and more. (Photo: Amazon)

This reviewer agrees with how effective the little machine is: "It literally works like a dream. I sleep better with the essential oil added and the bedroom smells divine. We keep it on low at night and it is soooo quiet. I think it filters the humidity as well or I may just be used to breathing junk air, not sure but I love it. Getting a second one soon."

"Worth the investment," raved a third. "I've purchased three of these and they're by far the best we've had. Quiet, easy to use, and definitely noticing fewer headaches and allergies. After six months of use, they're still running well and the filters are still in good shape!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

