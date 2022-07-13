Walmart just dropped the price of this top-notch air purifier to $80: 'A real blessing for my allergies'
Whether you suffer from allergies or simply appreciate fresh indoor air, you know that an air purifier can make a tremendous difference in your life. If you have pets, live in a smoky environment or spend a lot of time in a space with less-than-ideal ventilation, an air purifier is even more important.
One of the best out there is the Levoit Air Purifier — and it's down to just $80 (from $100) at Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale. That price even includes a bonus filter.
While you’re shopping, consider signing up for Walmart+, which is kind of like Amazon Prime: For a small flat fee — $13 a month or $98 a year — you get free shipping on unlimited orders of eligible merch, which can even include groceries. You receive your goods quickly — overnight, or in some cases, the very same day. There are no added fees. And sign-up is easy; a risk-free trial gives you 15 days, and a quick three-question survey will tack on two more weeks. Walmart+ can be a lifesaver as the holidays approach.
Levoit True HEPA Air Purifier
A three-stage filtration system removes 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, odor, mold spores and pet dander. If you suffer from allergies, it's a game-changer.
Reviewers are thrilled. Says one, “This purifier just makes the air so fresh and clean and has been a real blessing for my allergies. It’s the perfect size for any mid-sized area such as bedrooms, home offices and living rooms.” This shopper says the positive effects have been far-reaching: “Since I’ve been using this air purifier, I've been able to sleep better, breathe better and just generally feel better.”
The Levoit Air Purifier is sized for rooms up to 125 square feet. Just under 13 inches high, it's small enough to sit atop a nightstand or console, but just fine on the floor as well. It also has a night light, which you can keep on or off.
Sleek and simple, it's easy on the eyes, no matter where you place it. One person likes it in the kitchen: “I cook every day and [that] leaves odors behind. Nothing worked, neither candles nor a diffuser....this works. It’s perfect.”
Even those living in wildfire regions attest to the effectiveness of the Levoit Air Purifier. Says one such shopper: “This does a great job filtering out smoke from the home. I think it does a great job filtering everything — pet dander, allergens — but you can really tell with smoke.
Many reviewers find that the improved air quality with the Levoit helps everyone in the house: “Our son was sick and dealing with major allergies. After one night of having it plugged in, not only did his breathing improve, but all of us felt much less congested.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
