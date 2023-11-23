Levi's Taps Barbie Ferreira for Its Latest Capsule

Barbie Ferreira and Levi's are back again, this time continuing their fruitful partnership with a new capsule collection. Working closely alongside Levi's, Ferreira's unique sense of style and directional vision helped to inform the collection, featuring a recurring bunny graphic hand-drawn by the artist (who also happens to be her best friend), Ben Evans.

Featuring standout pieces like the washed black Long Dress Coat and Lace-Up Flare Jean, the collection also includes a Lace-Up Corset, crafted with smocking in the back for an adjustable fit. Elsewhere, the capsule features a classic pair of '90s 501 Jeans, designed with an all-over bunny print and bleach splatter effect, alongside a chartreuse-hued pleated skirt complete with a raw, distressed hem.

Alongside denim and bottoms, Ferreira's collection includes a mesh Second Skin long-sleeve top, Oversized Bunny Tee with a glow-in-the-dark graphic and a reversible Tulip Hat.

"This collection was inspired by my love for beautiful scenes and creating a story with my everyday wardrobe. I wanted to play silhouettes that are reminiscent of costuming from my favourite movies. It was important for me that the collection lived somewhere between a dark fairytale and a nostalgic dream," explains Ferreira.

To celebrate the collection, Ferreira and Levi's joined forces with Petra Collins to create a dynamic campaign inspired by the artist's distinctive new-wave, feminist photography.

Take a closer look at the collection and campaign above, with the pieces now available for purchase via Levi's.

