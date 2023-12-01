Levi's and New Balance Announce Outdoors-Inspired MT580

Levi's just announced the latest collaborator to join its growing roster (which, recently included the likes of Barbie Ferreira, Emma Chamberlain and Stussy) and it's none other than footwear pioneers New Balance. Inspired by the outdoors, the new team-up sees Levi's looking back to the early 1970s and exploring the birth of mountain biking.

Championing the trailblazers who first explored such terrain, the new collection takes influence from those who came before us and continues the relationship between Levi's and New Balance. Utilizing Levi's durable fabrics, the collection sees the denim front-runners take over the classic MT580 silhouette, modernizing it and bringing it into the future.

Featuring a slimmed-down toe and reduced collar height, the new-and-improved sneaker boasts a C-CAP forefoot midsole and PU rearfoot with added cushioning, combined with a RollBar stability post system. Elsewhere, the new kicks feature hits of Levi's Shrink-To-Fit denim.

Landing in two core colorways of Grey/Blue and Beige/Black, the first iteration boasts nubuck uppers and overdyed Levi's denim, while the second is crafted with hairy suede uppers and washed black Levi's denim. Rounding out the collaboration is special packaging which explores the origins of mountain biking.

Take a closer look at the new kicks above, set to land via Levi's on December 6 and New Balance on December 7.

