Shoppers love these slimming, comfy Levi's jeans — and they're on sale for Presidents' Day

Extra-extra: Amazon is currently discounting a wide array of Levi's for Presidents' Day — from ultra-flattering classics to jackets and more. You'll find standard and plus sizes, plus short, regular and long lengths all on offer. But hurry — certain washes and sizes are already selling out, so act fast if you want to take advantage of your favorite style before the holiday weekend is over.

On the lookout for lean, high-waisted jeans to wear with everything? Reduced by nearly half, these Levi’s 721 high-rise skinnies are well-described by this reviewer: “These jeans are EVERYTHING!! They fit perfectly. I'm 5'5”, 198 lbs. and I ordered a 16. VERY nice stretch and they're SUPER comfy. They don't cut into your waist. They DO NOT pack you in and give you that ‘long booty’ look. These jeans show off your curves, hide the tummy and [cinch] the waist!! Off to buy more.”

Levi's Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans $42 $70 Save $28 Bootcut never goes out of style! These classics are available in 12 different washes, in standard, plus, short and long sizing. They are also mid-rise, meaning they'll sit happily just at the waist. $42 at Amazon

“If you are curvy, you will love these!” writes a happy shopper, of the classic bootcut Levi’s. “When my husband saw me in the jeans, he said, 'Wow!' As someone in my mid 50s, I don't get many wows these days, so I promptly ordered a second pair. I rarely leave a review, but I love these jeans so much that I wanted to share my experience with others.”

Levi's Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $42 $70 Save $28 If high-waisted skinnies aren't for you, go for this mid-rise option that fits slim through the hip and thigh. Browse 28 different washes, as well as standard and plus sizes starting at just $20. $42 at Amazon

“I am unexpectedly impressed....I have gained 15 pounds and none of my fancy jeans fit me right now. I finally faced the fact that I had to buy new jeans if I wanted to breathe and be sans muffin top while I get back in shape. Well...these are amazing. They fit just like designer jeans, have the perfect amount of thickness and stretch to both lift my currently flabby backside and hide my cellulite,” says a five-star reviewer. And what a price!

Levi's Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket $54 $90 Save $36 No one can compete with Levi’s when it comes to denim jackets. This trucker jacket will be your new go-to for spring, and because it's a classic silhouette, it'll never go out of style. Snag it in a variety of colors. $54 at Amazon

“I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!” writes a rave reviewer.

Levi's Levi's Women's High Waisted Straight Jeans $59 $70 Save $11 The cheekiest jeans in your closet, made with a classic straight leg and a flattering high rise to amplify your natural assets. $59 at Amazon

Short gals (like me), rejoice: "I love these jeans! they are so soft and flattering. I’m 5’4, a little on the curvy side, and can wear them with flat sneakers without them dragging the floor — and they look so good," shared one petite reviewer. "They’re really soft denim, so they don’t do any compression anywhere. Jokingly call them my 'eating pants' because they’re such comfy high-rise."

Looking for a loosey-goosey pair? We've got the jeans for you. "Absolutely adore these. Keep in mind these are meant to be baggy!" noted an Amazon fashionista. "I ordered a size down from my regular one because I only wanted a relaxed look, and not a full-on baggy effect as it tends to not flatter my body type — that did the trick! They have that cool girl look and are relaxed through the leg while still keeping it a little tighter around the butt area for definition."

"I love how these jeans fit! Finally, I have found a great-looking pair of jeans that sits at my waist and are extremely comfortable!!! Best jeans I’ve purchased in two decades," raved a happy shopper.

Levi's Levi's Women's 315 Shaping Bootcut Jean $42 $70 Save $28 Supportive, soft denim sculpts and lifts to celebrate your features. Plus, they're made with an innovative tummy-slimming panel and a bootleg cut that makes your legs look longer. It’s a win-win! $42 at Amazon

If you're struggling with a bit of a spare tire, these jeans will certainly boost your confidence. "These jeans are amazing. They hide a fupa like a magician! Crazy flattering," marveled an Amazon reviewer. Sign me up.

