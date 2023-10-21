Levi’s Best-Selling Denim Jacket That Shoppers Call ‘A Staple for Years to Come’ Is on Sale at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Layer it with a sweater for extra cozy vibes.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Every capsule wardrobe can agree on one fall essential: a denim jacket. While finding one that fits just right is harder than it seems, this Levi’s jean jacket checks all the boxes: it can be easily dressed up or down for many occasions throughout the year, and it’s currently 40 percent off.

On sale for $54 right now, the Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect piece to keep you warm during the chilly autumn months, while still being lightweight enough to easily throw on over a sweater or under a heavier coat. One shopper wrote that the comfy jacket has been “great for layering” and “fits super well.”

Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket

Amazon

$90

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

$54

Buy on Amazon

The jacket comes in a standard design that falls at the hip and comfortably fits across your chest and arms without being too snug. Made with a blend of cotton and elastane for breathability and stretch, the jacket comes with four built-in pockets to store all of your everyday essentials. One shopper who has bought five denim jackets in the past 10 years, says this is the only one they have kept, adding that the “fit, comfort, and stretch are all just right.”

Related: The 15 Warm Fall Decor Finds From Amazon’s New Storefront You Need ASAP—All Under $45

Button the front of the jacket up or pop up the collar on colder days or leave the buttons open and collar down to feel a slight breeze. It fits “perfectly” and “keeps in just the right amount of warmth,” wrote one reviewer. “This jacket is so comfortable and I honestly can’t stop wearing it”

With more than 4,600 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise that several shoppers wrote that the jacket “will be a staple for years to come.” It comes in 11 different colors and patterns, so you can have one for every season. When you need to clean the jacket, you can simply add it with your other laundry to easily wash it.

One final shopper described it as her “favorite go-to jean jacket” that she wears more than anything else in her wardrobe. She added, “It goes with everything, it’s fantastic quality, and it fits exactly as expected. Would like to buy other colors!”

Ready to try out the perfect layering piece for yourself this fall? Grab the Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling for even more discounted denim options.

Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

$98

$30

Buy on Amazon

Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket

Amazon

$38

$24

Buy on Amazon

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket

Amazon

$61

$47

Buy on Amazon

Jessica Simpson Pixie Light Wash Denim Jacket

Amazon

$69

$31

Buy on Amazon

Evaless Distressed Frayed Denim Jacket

Amazon

$70

$40

Buy on Amazon

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.