Levi’s and Beams Drop Second ‘Super Wide’ Collection

A new collaboration plays with the proportions of Levi’s heritage fits.

The denim brand partnered with Beams, the renowned Japanese clothing company and retailer, for a fourth time to launch the Levi’s x Beams Super Wide V2 collection, their second collection of garments distinguished by exaggerated, wide silhouettes.

The new unisex collection focuses on “subtle, simple, and elegant” garments from 1944. The Super Wide V2 Type I Trucker was inspired by the 1944 Levi’s jean jacket. It’s made with heavy 16 oz. Orange Tick selvedge denim produced exclusively for Beams. It features four shanks, a Beams exclusive tab and a custom super-wide leather back patch that’s double the width of the original version bearing the iconic Two-Horse Pull.

Super Wide V2 Type I Trucker

The jacket pairs with the Super Wide V2 Jean, which is based on the 1944 501 jean. Made from the same selvedge fabric, it also features the Beams exclusive tab and the super-wide patch.

Both the Super Wide V2 Type I Trucker and Jean are offered in a lighter vintage wash as well as a darker rinse, the latter of which is exclusive to Beams.

A graphic tee with a blank front and co-branded graphics on the back rounds out the collection. A “stitched” arcuate—Levi’s signature back pocket stitch design—is screen printed on the back.

Super Wide graphic tee

The collaboration follows Levi’s and Beams’ original Super Wide collection from 2022. It centered on Levi’s Type I Trucker and the 501 XX jean from the 1950s. The brands linked up in 2019 for “The Inside Out” and “Half & Half” collections.

The new collection launches on Jan. 9, will be available for purchase on Levi’s website, beams.co.jp, the Levi’s mobile app, and limited Levi’s and Beams stores.