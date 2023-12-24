Level Up Your Boring Salad By Topping It With Dumplings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salad can sometimes get a bad reputation for being a little plain. However, the truth is that the biggest flavors of a salad can come down to the toppings and dressings you use on it. While the base of the dish is made of greens, the mix-ins and add-ons you toss into it can transform it into a dish that's bursting with flavor.

One way to add flavor (and a unique flair) to your salad is to use dumplings as a topping. Dumplings are stuffed with veggies, protein, or both, adding a flavor punch to your meal. Plus, they can add some variety to the texture of your dish. Better yet, it's a versatile ingredient that works well for many different types of salads.

To try this trick yourself, it's best to understand some options for building a dumpling-topped salad. Then, find the perfect vinaigrette and other toppings to create a dish that's flavorful and unique.

Considerations For Making Dumpling Salad

The first thing to think about before piling dumplings atop your salad is what size you will use. Larger dumplings can turn your meal into a plain salad with these savory bites on the side. Using bite-sized or smaller dumplings, on the other hand, can make it easier to mix them into your salad. Besides the size, you'll also want to think about what fillings your dumplings contain. Some are veggie-only, while others contain pork, seafood, or beef. Each type gives its own unique flavor to the salad.

Once you've chosen your dumplings, it's time to cook them. Frying them will give them a crispy exterior that adds crunch to your salad. On the other hand, boiling or steaming them will leave them soft and gooey. Most people go for a pan-fried method, but it's up to you to think about what texture you want in your dish as you prepare your dumplings.

Finally, you'll want to think about the type of salad base. You could go for a classic bed of leafy greens, or you could use a tomato-based salad instead. Another option could be to use shredded cabbage. With these considerations, you'll be able to put together a meal with the ideal texture and taste.

Select The Right Toppings And Dressing

Just throwing dumplings onto a base of greens, tomatoes, or cabbage won't be a particularly tasty meal. That's why it's important to come up with the right combination of dressings and other add-ins. As far as the sauce goes, you could play up the heritage of the dumplings with Asian-inspired dressings. For instance, a peanut sauce or a tasty Asian vinaigrette could be good picks here. Alternatively, you could think about what other flavors would work with the dumplings. Try adding a kick with a spicy vinaigrette, or make a sweet and salty combo with a hoisin dressing, for example.

Besides the dressing, you'll also want to think about other mix-ins to add to your salad. The sky's the limit here, but a few examples could include adding fresh herbs such as basil, throwing in some peanuts, or piling on some edamame or sugar snap peas. Be as creative as you like here and pile on as many toppings as you want for the perfect mixture.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.