Letter: Susie King Taylor's history is worth understanding this Juneteenth

Hermina Glass-Hill, Susie King Taylor Women's Institute and Ecology Center, speaks during the official dedication of Taylor Square on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

This letter is by Hermina Glass-Hill of Midway.

Juneteenth is about freedom, and it is our country’s second Independence Day.

In February, the city of Savannah dedicated Taylor Square in honor of Susie King Taylor, a freedom seeker who succeeded in her escape from slavery. Come Juneteenth (June 19), the Susie King Taylor Museum in Hinesville will display copies of the Emancipation Proclamation as well as General Orders No. 3, the legal decree that enforced freedom to 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865.

This is a part of history that everyone in the Coastal Empire, not just Black residents, needs to know. The museum will also display special artifacts relating to Susie King Taylor’s life as an enslaved girl in antebellum Savannah and Midway, including herbal medicines, kaolin pipes, shackles, a slave tag, and other Civil War-era artifacts.

Juneteenth is about freedom and the museum focuses on Taylor’s journey from slavery to freedom and into the turn of the 20th century. Taylor self-emancipated by escaping her Liberty County plantation in 1862 before President Lincoln’s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, and the issuance of General Orders No. 3 by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865.

For more than a century, African American/Gullah Geechee families across the United States have been celebrating Juneteenth, also known as “Independence Day,” “Freedom Day,” or “Jubilee Day.” In 2021, President Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Food, fun, and freedom are the order of the day! The dedication of Taylor Square in Savannah last February makes Juneteenth even more special, signifying freedom for all.

