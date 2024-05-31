Let's settle a debate, Arizona. What temperature do you set your AC thermostat at?

As summer approaches and temperatures soar in Arizona, many people become more reliant on an appliance that has become a necessity rather than a luxury in the state: air conditioning.

More than nine in 10 homes in Arizona rely on air conditioning, consuming more electricity than the residential sectors in three-fourths of the states and more per capita than seven-tenths of the states, according to an analysis published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration last year.

But for people seeking to stay cool while avoiding a hefty energy bill, a question arises: What is the ideal temperature to set the AC to for both comfort and energy efficiency?

Let's settle that debate. To find the most popular setting among Arizona households, we want to hear from you. At what temperature do you set your thermostat during the scorching summer months?

Is it normal for AC to run all day in Arizona?

In the summer, yes. Brianna Callaway, a spokesperson with Valley Services, a Phoenix-based HVAC repair company said it's abnormal in other seasons.

If your AC runs all day during other times of the year, Callaway recommended having your AC checked by a professional.

What the experts say: What's the best temperature to set your AC thermostat in Arizona?

How can I conserve energy?

Callaway said using fiberglass filters and changing them every three to four weeks can help the AC run better and save energy.

Dana Marie Kennedy, Arizona director of AARP, also gave out some tips to save energy during the summer:

Close your blinds before leaving home during the day.

Turn on your fans to help circulate the air.

Wear light clothing to stay cool.

Limit the use of high‐energy appliances during peak hours.

Switch off lights and unplug appliances when not in use.

If possible, invest in smart thermostats and energy‐efficient appliances.

