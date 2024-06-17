Let's Cook: You'll be eating this easy Thai coconut soup on repeat. Here's how to make it.

Summer isn't exactly soup season, but once you've tried this creamy, spicy Thai coconut soup, you'll forget that it's 90 degrees outside.

My journey into Thai cuisine was unexpected. When I tell people I spent my formative years working in the food industry, they often assume my family owned a Greek diner (I wish). In reality, I grew up next door to a family of restaurauteurs and was drawn into their world.

I spent my weekends, evenings and most holidays working at Thai restaurants through high school and college.

Tom Kah Soup is an incredibly flavorful soup consisting of coconut milk, lime, chili and a handful of aromatics, and it's fairly simple to make.

Sure, it wasn't the most authentic Thai cuisine you'll ever eat, as most of it catered to the tastes of the older, less adventurous patrons of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, but it was far from bland. And despite spending most of my time handling front-of-house duties, we were not immune to pandemic-induced staff shortages, in which I found myself side-by-side with the cooks for extended periods.

During those particularly challenging nights, I found myself immersed in kitchen tasks: portioning sticky rice, cooking coconut milk cream over the stove, slicing mangoes and more. It opened my eyes to the techniques behind the many dishes I both served and enjoyed, many of which I now make at home.

One dish in particular remains a favorite of mine to this day: Tom Kah Soup. It's an incredibly flavorful soup consisting of coconut milk, lime, chili and a handful of aromatics, and it's fairly simple to make.

If you're able to get your hands of makrut lime leaves, definitely use them in this soup, it is a flavor game changer. Like galangal however, it's not the easiest ingredient to find so a regular lime will work just fine.

Tom Kah soup

Before we get into the recipe, here are a few notes on key ingredients you will need to have ready. This is the part most people dread when scrolling through a recipe, but trust me, it's helpful!

Coconut milk: I don't think you need to shell out $4 for a can of authentic Thai coconut milk, and after preparing this soup with various brands, I think any brand can work just fine, as long as it is a can of full fat, unsweetened pure coconut milk, not coconut creamer or the type you use in your coffee.

Ginger: Traditional tom kah calls for galangal, but it's not the easiest spice to find in your local supermarket, so fresh ginger is usually a great substitute.

Tom Kah Soup is an incredibly flavorful soup consisting of coconut milk, lime, chili and a handful of aromatics, and it's fairly simple to make.

Lime/lime leaves: If you're able to get your hands of makrut lime leaves, definitely use them in this soup; it is a flavor game changer. Like galangal, however, it's not easy to find so a regular lime will work just fine.

Red curry paste: While it's not the most authentic ingredient in tom kah, it's going to add a brilliant flavor, which makes up for the lack of lime leaves and galangal, and you only need a tablespoon or two.

Lemongrass: Available in the herb section of most big-name supermarkets (I got mine from Giant), lemongrass is a crucial aromatic ingredient in Thai cuisine.

Fish sauce: One of the smelliest but most flavorful condiments used in Thai cooking, fish sauce is going to be our main source of sodium in the soup. It is available in most grocery store chain international aisles.

Now, let's cook!

Ingredients

2 cans, full fat unsweetened coconut milk

4 cups chicken broth

10 oz. sliced, fresh mushrooms

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1-2 tablespoons red curry paste

1 pound chicken breast (sliced)

1 clove garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger (minced)

1 stalk lemongrass (sliced)

Small bunch fresh cilantro

Juice of one lime

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 green onions/scallions (chopped)

Tom Kah Soup: An incredibly flavorful soup consisting of coconut milk, lime, chili and a handful of aromatics, and it's fairly simple to make.

Instructions:

Heat a large pot to medium-low and add your curry paste, minced garlic, ginger and sliced lemongrass. Cook for two to three minutes. Your kitchen is going to smell amazing. Once aromatic, add the coconut milk and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Once your soup mixture reaches a boil, this is when you'll want to work fast. Gently add the raw chicken and cook for two minutes. Then reduce the temperature to a simmer and add your mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, fish sauce and fresh lime juice. After five minutes, add your chopped green onion and your soup is ready to be enjoyed. Taste for salt, and if needed, add a splash more of fish sauce or extra lime juice depending on your taste.

Did you try this recipe out? Would you like to see more stories like this? I'd love to hear from you. Reach out via email at etzivekis@ydr.com!

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Thai coconut soup tom kah recipe easy 30 minutes