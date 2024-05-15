Let the sun shine! Our 11 favorite patios to enjoy in Stark County

Ah, sunshine and warmth, we've missed you.

With the arrival of some summer-like temperatures, we realized it was time to think about heading outside for a drink or a meal, so we got our group of knowledgeable foodies back together with a new assignment − pick the top restaurant patio areas in Stark County.

Joining me in sharing opinions were Explore City Tours owner Barb Abbott; retired Repository restaurant reviewer Dan Kane; and Akron Municipal Court community outreach coordinator and Jackson Township resident Nicole Hagy.

Our criteria focused on an inviting vibe, places with quality food and drink, and selecting restaurants, bars and wineries. Locations with varying menu price points were also considered, as well as friendly staff and an enjoyable, welcoming atmosphere whether it was for one person or a group of friends. We all wanted to highlight more than an outside area with tables and chairs and wait staff schlepping food and drinks.

Stark County has many outdoor seating options, especially since the days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our list doesn't include everyone, and several didn't make our list because they didn't receive votes from two or more members of our group.

During the fleeting seasons of spring, summer and fall in Ohio there's no better time to savor the great outdoors than on a charming patio. Whether you're seeking a tranquil escape, a lively gathering spot, or a culinary adventure under the open sky, Stark County has great patios waiting to be discovered. Some are tucked away in the midst of bustling city streets, while others are at sprawling vineyards nestled in picturesque landscapes. Each one we highlight here offers a unique blend of ambiance, cuisine and camaraderie.

137 Court Ave. SW in Canton; 330-453-8424

Bender's Tavern patio offers the opportunity to enjoy an historic location serving seasonal modern cuisine while dining outdoors in bustling downtown Canton.

Reasons for selection − Tucked away on a bustling city street, Bender’s patio offers a unique perspective of dining in downtown Canton. Enjoy this historic location serving seasonal, modern cuisine while you watch some of the world go by.

2018 Champions Gateway Suite 101 in Canton; 234-999-3040

Reasons for selection − Scratch-made food and hand-crafted beers, this Hall of Fame Village Brew Kettle location’s patio overlooks the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

330 Court Ave. NW in Canton; 330-366-9800

Jerzee's Cafe at Centennial Plaza in Canton has a pleasant view of the city's newest gathering space.

Reasons for selection − Located in the heart of downtown Canton at the showplace that is Centennial Plaza, this sports bar and grill is poised as a lively community space designed to bring people together for both dining and leisurely conversation.

6193 Edison St. NE in Hartville; 330-877-8344

Reasons for selection − Open all summer, the back dining area flows into the outdoor patio through garage doors. Sip wine or a craft beer and order some food. The patio provides a cozy indoor/outdoor feeling, or opt for tables set up on the lawn.

12356 Millersburg Road SW in Massillon; 330-809-0990

The large patio area with an entertainment stage and three tiered firepits at The Nook Smokehouse & Grille offers a unique venue off the beaten path.

Reasons for selection − Off the beaten path, where friendly and helpful staff serve great food and creative drinks at reasonable prices. Large patio area just had an upgrade and expansion, it now offers a music stage for entertainment and three-tiered firepits.

1700 55th St. NE in Canton; 330-497-1000

Reasons for selection − The Piazza Garden Bar adds to the guest experience in this area of the vineyard. Guests are able to enjoy refreshments in the immaculately landscaped area while they comfortably wait for their table.

Sit and sip at Gervasi Vineyard's Piazza area in Canton.

5650 Quarry Lake Drive in Canton; 330-488-3178

A trio of friends enjoy the sunshine on the patio at The Quarry public golf course in Canton.

Reasons for selection − The enclosed patio and bar overlook one of the many scenic parts of this award-winning public golf course within the city limits of Canton and just minutes from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. General Manager Doug Titko and Managing Partner John Titko are two of six owners. The location, built on an old quarry dating back to the 1800s, plays host to weddings, special events and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement parties. Golf and dining are open to the public, and if you enjoy a cold draft beer while enjoying the views, their special glycol cooling system cools their beer to a delightfully cold 29 degrees.

A view from the course of The Quarry Golf Club's clubhouse, patio and Granite Grille, all open to the public.

824 Lincoln Way E in Massillon; 330-809-0461

Bring your pups for patio time at Social at the Stone House in Massillon.

Reasons for selection − Pet friendly and featuring a fire pit, Social’s outdoor patio is surrounded by lush greenery and sparkling lights that emit a mix of Alice in Wonderland and Garden of Eden vibes. Intimate tables and an outdoor sofa invite you to unwind with a drink or bite from the restaurant’s full menu.

An expansive, welcoming patio area invites you to stay for drinks or dinner with friends at Social at the Stone House.

232 N. Market St. in Minerva; 330-522-4024

Sandy Springs Brewing Company's patio boasts a large gas barn fireplace, solo fire pits, cabanas in the summer and igloos for the colder months.

Reasons for selection − A small taproom with 16 beers on tap and great food, the patio boasts a large gas barn fireplace, private beer garden with solo fire pits, cabanas in the summer and igloos in the winter. Live music on Saturdays, weather permitting. Two brewery-themed Airbnbs next door.

115 S. Mill St. in Louisville; 330-871-8021

Two patio areas are always better than one, as viewed at UnHitched Brewing Company in Louisville.

Reasons for selection − Indoor/outdoor feel with a family friendly vibe. The patio area spills over once the brewery’s garage doors are open, out into the closed off street and across to the grassy area, perfect for kids. Food specials and live music on Fridays with patio and Mill Street seating (Ohio weather permitting).

430 Applegrove St. NW in North Canton; 234-714-9533

Walthers Twin Tavern's patio area consists of the Lodge Room that opens to the outdoors for seating, cornhole and bocce.

Reasons for selection − Seats 40 under a covered heated patio and can accommodate up to 100 Ohio weather permitting. The covered Lodge Room patio opens to the outdoors for cornhole, bocce and fire table. Unique wood tables and chairs; several big screen televisions on the walls. Drink and food specials; offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.

