I Need That: Less a fresh new piece of theatre, more The Danny DeVito Show

Six years ago, Danny DeVito made a scene-stealing Broadway debut – at age 72, no less – as the comic relief in a revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price. (I vaguely remember that Mark Ruffalo was also in the production.) Now, DeVito is getting above-the-title billing for his sophomore effort, the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of I Need That, Theresa Rebeck ’s thin new comedy about a reclusive elderly hoarder, and is sharing the stage with his daughter Lucy DeVito. They’re well suited to their roles, which is not surprising since Rebeck wrote the play with the pair in mind. But what’s onstage isn’t as much a fresh new piece of theater as it is The Danny DeVito Show.

Not that the audience seems to mind. The image that he has cultivated – foul-mouthed, grouchy average-Joes-with-attitude in TV shows such as Taxi and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and films like Throw Momma From the Train – is a large part of his appeal, and this play allows him to do just that while probing (if not too deeply) the pain that confined his spirited character, Sam, to a life of clutter.

The widower lives in a cave of junk that’s actually a biography of his life: a 67-year-old bottle cap from his first job; the television set his working-class father built for his big family (even though it never worked properly); the books Sam’s late wife read as she battled dementia. He doesn’t leave his New Jersey house, can’t sit on his couch and won’t plug in his landline (don’t even ask about a mobile phone), so his only contact with the world outside is through daughter Amelia, neighbor Foster (Ray Anthony Thomas) and letters from the health department threatening to condemn the place.

Stacks of suitcases, piles of board games and other bric-à-brac, much of it precariously balanced, fill Alexander Dodge’s finely crafted set. Although most of this 100-minute play centers on Amelia and Foster trying to force Sam to tidy up, Rebeck attempts to steer the proceedings in a more serious direction toward the end as both father and daughter have to decide whether to live in the comfort of the past or face an uncertain present and future head-on.

Still, Rebeck, dIrector Moritz von Stuelpnagel and DeVito create some memorable comedic moments. The pièce de résistance is Sam’s Sorry! soliloquy. Having been abandoned by his daughter and his friend, he plays the board game by himself, moving all four colors around the board, delivering an animated play-by-play and becoming progressively manic as red and yellow battle it out in an increasingly vitriolic contest. Believe it or not, it leads to an epiphany.

DeVito, who will celebrate his 79th birthday later this month, is a small, sprightly force, onstage throughout, playing a relatable character and firing off zingers with aplomb. It’s a shame I Need That doesn’t take a deeper dive into the relationships or the psychology behind hoarding but settles for simple surface-scratching. DeVito is a star deserving of a better vehicle.

Until Dec 30; roundabouttheatre.org

