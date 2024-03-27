Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged?

Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio has never appeared to be the settling down type. The serial dater has been in short-lived relationships for the better part of his 49 years, so we'd be foolish to expect him to hand out a ring. That said, his current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti got one. We just don't know if it's from him.

Ceretti is a 25-year-old Italian fashion model who has been seeing the Titanic star since at least last summer, and according to Page Six's sources, they're pretty serious. In pictures published by the outlet on March 27, Ceretti and DiCaprio can be seen grabbing lunch at Yuca's in Los Angeles, specifically the hip East Side, not the more celeb-saturated West Side. Ceretti is wearing, in addition to Balenciaga sunglasses, a diamond ring on her left hand, which you can easily see when she puts her arm around her boyfriend. Is it an engagement ring? We simply do not know. But we can speculate! (Personally, my favorite picture of the bunch is Leonardo DiCaprio feeding his girlfriend a burrito. I want a man to feed me a burrito!)

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Eight Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Before linking up with Ceretti, DiCaprio was reportedly dating model Gigi Hadid, who is now with Leo's Hollywood peer Bradley Cooper. Here's Leo and Coops shirtless on a balcony together in 2013. Fun!

Hadid and DiCaprio were off and on throughout 2022 and 2023 (here's a complete timeline), and before that, he was in a four-year relationship with actor Camila Morrone, but come on, we all know who his real and forever soulmate is: Kate Winslet. Even if it's platonic. “Luckily, and this was the fortunate thing—we never fancied each other,” Winslet said in a 2017 interview. “I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this…be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing.”

Anyway, congrats maybe!

