Leonard Paris RTW Spring 2024

Georg Lux has been tasked with updating Leonard for a younger consumer under new Japanese owner Sankyo Seiko, which bought the historic label last year. But lovers of its archive-inspired prints and colorful jet-set aesthetic could breathe a sigh of relief; his spring collection did not entirely deviate from brand.

Inspired by summer on the Riviera, there was a distinct ’70s feel to his line-up, with psychedelic florals dominated by candy pink delivered in a plethora of forms and fabrications, from goddess robes to demure day dresses, catsuits to ruffled chiffon blouses with ballooning sleeves.

The opening look, a white jacquard pantsuit worn with just a long, thin logo-print scarf, was a tribute to Bianca Jagger’s sartorial choices, and Brigitte Bardot was not far away either.

Mint-green gingham was offered as tailoring, some with cute 3D mimosa embroideries that added a touch of whimsy to the aesthetic. The yellow floral details were reprised in jacquard or print options, including a full-skirted strappy dress that sagely sat mid-calf.

More casual options included a warm russet shirtdress with a white placement floral print, and there were asymmetric jersey dresses with subtle hints of print that peeped out of their slit skirts. For Leonard ladies who like the allover look, the prints were also deployed on a range of practical tote bags.

