These Leo Rising Celebrities Were Basically Born to Be Stars

Let's just be real. If you've found yourself here, you're either:

a.) A well-intentioned astrology fan hoping to gain a bit more insight on the Leo Rising placement, or more than likely...

b.) A Leo Rising on the hunt for even further affirmation that the spotlight is your birthright. Namely, by checking in on which already-famous people share your divine Rising sign.

Regardless of the category that you identify with, let it be known that you're in the right place. Leo Rising (or "Leo Ascendant") people were born within the ~two-hour timespan that the zodiac sign of Leo was on the Eastern horizon on the day they were born. This astro status pretty much guarantees somebody with a whole lot of lion energy: Essentially, they are loud, proud leaders. Even Leo Risings who are on the shyer side have a way of commanding all of the attention once they walk into a space. They're generally well put together, jovial, and self-assured. All great traits for an A-list celebrity.

So let's see which of our fave stars are on the lucky Leo Rising team. From Oscar-winning actors to chart-topping musicians, Hollywood is filled to the brim with these folks. Meet 15 of them below.

Selena Gomez

The most followed woman on Instagram would have this placement. As we mentioned, Leo Risings command attention with little to no effort, so everyone in Selener's loyal following is simply another recipient of Leo Rising radiance.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Drake

Champagne Papi once said, "I might be too strung out on compliments/Overdosed on confidence," and I'd go so far as to say that line should be the official Leo Rising motto. Write it in stone!

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

Let's throw it back to JT's boy band days in *NSYNC and collectively appreciate his star power from the jump. Asking a Leo Rising to fade into the background is like asking a fish to walk. That sh*t's not natural.

Frederick M. Brown - Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales

If anybody's built for royal life, it's Leo placements. Their Sun-shiny demeanor (a given, because that's what planet rules their birth chart) is the perfect fit for handling photo calls, public engagements, and inspiring speeches.

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal

Leading men need leading man birth chart placements, and it looks like Jake is in luck. His Sagittarius Sun coupled with his Leo Rising gives him a fiery "can't-miss" energy that's perfect for the big screen.

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Triple Leo alert! This singer's a Leo Sun, Mercury, and Rising. If I had to guess, I'd assume that this combo would make them the best dinner party host ever, but hey, that's just my take based on the Leo M.O.



Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Meryl Streep

The Queen of Hollywood holds the record number of Academy Award nominations of any actor. Hey, Leo Risings are natural winners, but extra gold trophies to prove that fact don't hurt.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Robert Downey, Jr.

Please refer back to the "leader of the pack" energy that we ID'd for Leo Risings. Could any other placement be the Avengers' head honcho? I'd say maybe an Aries, but Rob's got that in his chart too.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Blake Lively

Okay, like, just look at her. That's the Sun personified, people. Her portrayal of the Queen of the Upper East Side (don't fight me on this, Blair stans) was only right.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Emma Stone

Yes, Cruella herself is another member of the Leo Rising league. Her Scorpio Sun (another fixed sign) makes her determined and hardworking as hell. Her filmography backs it up.

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa's one of those forever "it" girls. Whether she's galavanting at a music festival or starring in an iconic movie franchise, it's all eyes on her.

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Just wanna take a quick poll and ask the question: Do we thing Elle Woods would also be a Leo Rising? The clues are all there.

Handout - Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler is def an artist who blazes his own trail—musically, fashion-wise, and beyond. That's a Leo placement for ya.

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

Audrey's dry, sardonic humor may not signal Leo energy immediately, but her ability to steal the show in every project she's in sure does.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Alexa Demie

C'mon, everything this woman wears and says onscreen catches on like wildfire. That is a trendsetting Leo Rising just doing her thing.

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

You Might Also Like