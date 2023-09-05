Lenzing Adds Viscose Production, Expands Refibra to Ecovero

The Lenzing Group has announced two new initiatives that will reinforce its position as a leader in specialty fibers and emissions reduction around the world.

Firstly, it is expanding the use of the eco-efficient Refibra technology to Lenzing Ecovero viscose fibers, taking it a step further toward increasing the ratio of post-consumer textile waste it contains. Additionally, the first revealed the transformation of a production site in Indonesia into a supplier of specialty viscose fibers for wovens and non-wovens.

The new production site is a renovated facility in Purwakarta, Indonesia, which has been converted to a producer of specialty viscose to meet the growing demand worldwide for this kind of fiber. Significant reduction of emissions is expected from the upgrade, in which the company has invested 100 million euros ($109 million) over the past two years.

Plans to expand Refibra technology to Ecovero viscose fibers were announced at the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Textile Fair and Trade Show. In expanding Refibra, the goal of the world’s leading producer of wood-based specialty fibers is to build on the success of Tencel Lyocell fibers and move closer to a circular textile economy.

Ecovero and Refbra technology currently boasts up to 20 percent recycled raw material from post-consumer waste with plans to take the proportion further. All of it is sourced from cellulose rich materials or polyester cotton blends processed by leading companies in the recycling field. Both are now available worldwide and are fully traceable and transparent along the entire value chain, according to the company.

Florian Heubrandner, Lenzing’s executive vice president of global textiles, notes how this recent move shores up efforts worldwide to embrace a circular economy.

“This new offering empowers like-minded fabric mills, garment manufacturers and consumer brands to embark on this transformative journey alongside Lenzing,” he said, adding that it helps breathe “new life into post-consumer textile waste while anchoring circularity at the core of the textile value chain.”

Lenzing hopes to get the prestigious EU Ecolabel for the products coming from the repositioned Purwakarta facility, which will be added to those already with the endorsement in the company’s portfolio. They include Ecovero for woven textiles and Veocel for non-wovens.

The recent moves add yet two more strings to Lenzing’s pro-environment bow. Last month, it was awarded platinum status in the EcoVadis CSR rating for the third time, highlighting its position among 100,000 companies and recognizing it for its excellence in the environment, fair working conditions, human rights and sustainable procurement. The distinction places it with the top one percent of companies being reviewed.

